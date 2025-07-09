Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: KEA to end registration tomorrow

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: KEA to end registration tomorrow

KEA will end the registration process for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 tomorrow at 11 am. Candidates can apply for the counselling round via the KEA official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Deadline: On July 10, 2025, at 11 am, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the registration period for the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025. Through the official KEA portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, candidates who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam and achieved the minimum score can register for state counselling. 
 
Only candidates who have scored equal to or more than the required minimum score in NEET UG 2025 may register, apply online and make a payment for UG degree programs in medicine, dentistry, ayurveda, unani medicine, and homoeopathy for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
 
 
2. Press on the “Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025” link on the homepage.
 
3. Fill in the required registration details on the new page.

4. Finish the application form after registration.
 
5. Make the payment for the application fee online. 

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: What’s next?

Candidates from outside Karnataka who passed the UGNEET 2025 exam but have not registered yet must register online at the KEA portal, complete all the required information, pay the registration cost, and upload their 12th-grade grades in PDF format using the Marks Entry website. These applicants are excluded from in-person document verification. Applicants should visit the official KEA website for more thorough information. 
 
The fourth week of July 2025 is probably when the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 will start. The registration, choice-filling, seat-allocation, and reporting phases will be the first four phases. For admission to different MBBS, BDS, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Homoeopathy, and Ayurvedic degrees across Karnataka's public and private medical colleges, the corresponding counselling process will start.
 

Topics : NEET UG Karnataka Karnataka government

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

