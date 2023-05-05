Home / Education / News / KEAM 2023 admit card released on May 4, here's how to check and download

Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) released admit cards for KEAM 2023 for the examination scheduled to be held on May 17, 2023. Check the full details here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the admit card for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Exam (KEAM) 2023 on May 4, 2023.

Candidates who have registered for the KEAM exam 2023 can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the officials, the entrance exam for the Engineering and Pharmacy exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2023. The paper will be completed in two shifts, wherein the first shift, Paper 1 will be conducted for Physics and Chemistry from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift for paper 2 will begin from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

How to check and download the KEAM 2023 admit card?

Here are the easy steps to check and download the KEAT 2023 admit card:
Step 1: The first thing to do is to visit the official website, i.e., cee.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, check for the KEAM 2023 admit card link and click on it.
Step 3: Once you click on KEAM 2023 admit card link, a new window will open to enter your credentials, like the Application number and password.
Step 4: After entering credentials successfully, a new window will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download a pdf of your admit card and take a printout for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in the KEAM 2023 admit card?

Candidates need to check carefully the details mentioned on the KEAM 2023 admit card:
  • Candidate’s name
  • Application number
  • Roll number
  • Exam date & time
  • Address
  • Address of the allotted KEAM 2023 exam centre
  • Question booklet version
  • Exam day guidelines

KEAM 2023: Exam date and result

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Exam (KEAM) 2023 will be held on May 17, and the result is tentatively scheduled to be announced on June 20. The rank list might be released a month later on July 20, 2023.

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

