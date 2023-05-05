KEAM 2023 admit card released on May 4, here's how to check and download

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the admit card for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Exam (KEAM) 2023 on May 4, 2023.



Candidates who have registered for the KEAM exam 2023 can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., cee.kerala.gov.in.



According to the officials, the entrance exam for the Engineering and Pharmacy exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2023. The paper will be completed in two shifts, wherein the first shift, Paper 1 will be conducted for Physics and Chemistry from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift for paper 2 will begin from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. How to check and download the KEAM 2023 admit card?

Step 1: The first thing to do is to visit the official website, i.e., cee.kerala.gov.in. Here are the easy steps to check and download the KEAT 2023 admit card:

Step 2: On the home page, check for the KEAM 2023 admit card link and click on it.

Step 3: Once you click on KEAM 2023 admit card link, a new window will open to enter your credentials, like the Application number and password.

Step 4: After entering credentials successfully, a new window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download a pdf of your admit card and take a printout for future reference. What are the details mentioned in the KEAM 2023 admit card?

Candidate’s name

Application number

Roll number

Exam date & time

Address

Address of the allotted KEAM 2023 exam centre

Question booklet version

Exam day guidelines KEAM 2023: Exam date and result Candidates need to check carefully the details mentioned on the KEAM 2023 admit card:

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Exam (KEAM) 2023 will be held on May 17, and the result is tentatively scheduled to be announced on June 20. The rank list might be released a month later on July 20, 2023.

