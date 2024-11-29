Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FIR filed against Karnataka seer over remarks on Muslim voting rights

Based on the complaint by a social worker, the FIR was registered against him on Wednesday at Upparpet police station here, police said

A policeman keeps vigil as Muslims gather at Eidgah to offer Eid al-Adha prayers, in Bhopal
Stating that it should be ensured there is no Waqf board, he said someone taking away someone else's land is not "Dharma". | File Image
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
An FIR has been registered against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji for his remarks on voting power to Muslims, police said on Friday.

He made the statement during a protest meeting organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh here on Tuesday against notices issued by Karnataka's waqf board.

Urging everyone to unite to protect farmers and their land, Swamiji said that a law should be brought in where Muslims community don't have the voting power.

Stating that it should be ensured there is no Waqf board, he said someone taking away someone else's land is not "Dharma".

"...everyone should fight against injustice being caused to farmers...it is said that the Waqf board can claim anyone's land. It is a big injustice...someone taking away someone else's land is not Dharma... So, everyone should fight to ensure that farmers' land remains with them," the seer had said.

However, on Wednesday, Swamiji expressed regret over his statement, calling it a "slip of tongue".

He said Muslims are also citizens of this country, and they too have voting rights like others.

Based on the complaint by a social worker, the FIR was registered against him on Wednesday at Upparpet police station here, police said.

"We have registered a case against him (Swamiji) under section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," a senior police officer said.

Topics :FIR copiesKarnatakaMuslims

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

