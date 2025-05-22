Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kerala DHSE 12th results out: Check pass percentage, toppers' list & more

Kerala DHSE 12th results out: Check pass percentage, toppers' list & more

Kerala board announced DHSE +2 results 2025 today at keralaresults.nic.in. Check the toppers' list, pass percentage and more

Kerala Plus Two results 2025 out

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala General Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced the DHSE Plus Two results 2025 through a press conference today, May 22, 2025.  Students can check and download the results through the official website, keralaresults.nic.in using their login credentials.

Kerala DHSE results 2025: Pass percentage

This year, out of the 3,70,642 students, a total of 2,88,394 students have passed the Kerala Plus Two exams. Hence the overall passing percentage stands at 77.81 per cent.
 
A total of 30,145 students have secured A+ grades in all subjects in Kerala DHSE Plus Two 2025 results. This shows students’ outstanding academic achievement across streams.  ALSO READ: Rajasthan RBSE board 12th results 2025 to be announced today at 5 pm
 

Kerala DHSE results 2025: streamwise pass percentage

Here’s the streamwise pass percentage in Kerala DHSE results 2025:
  • Science stream: 83.5 per cent, 
  • Commerce: 74.21per cent and 
  • Humanities: 69.16 per cent.

Kerala Plus 2 results 2025: Girls outcompeted boys

In the Kerala Plus Two 2025 exams, girls have outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 86.65 per cent, while boys managed to get a pass rate of 68.44 per cent.  ALSO READ: CBSE compartment exams 2025 schedule out: Check dates, process and more

Kerala DHSE +2 12th Class Topper list

Just like previous years, the DHSE Kerala will not publish any official toppers’ list for the Plus Two results 2025. However, the board has shared overall and district-wise statistics. 

Students can use DigiLocker for their marksheets

Apart from websites and applications, students can access their digital marksheets of their DHSE Kerala Plus Two results via DigiLocker. DigiLocker is a secure platform which shares official documents online and makes it easier for students to save and share their scorecards for admissions and other purposes.

How to download Kerala Plus Two results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Kerala board 12th results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Check for the “DHSE +2 results 2025” link on the home page.
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth, in the required field.
  • Your Kerala DHSE +2 results 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Students can download and take a printout for future reference.
 
Students, not happy with their marks, can apply for revaluation. While others can apply for university admission, competitive exams, and scholarship schemes.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

