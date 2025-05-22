Kerala Plus Two results 2025 to be out today at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two results 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will release the The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will release the Kerala +2 results 2025 today , May 22, 2025, at 3 PM. The State Education Minister, V. Sivankutty, will announce the results in a press conference.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website, i.e., dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

It is expected that the DHSE officials will share other details as well, such as the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, district-wise comparison, and the list of top-ranking students.

This year, a total of 4,44,807 students appeared for the Kerala plus two exams held from March 3 to March 26, 2025.

Kerala Class 12th results 2025: Date and time

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is set to release the Kerala Plus Two results 2025 on May 22, 2025, at 3 PM. Education Minister V. Sivankutty will announce the results in a press conference. The board will also announce the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results along with the DHSE Kerala +2 result 2025.

DHSE Class 12th results 2025: Official websites to check results

The Kerala board will publish the Kerala Plus Two results 2025 on the following websites:

Also Read

dhse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

How to download Kerala Plus Two results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Kerala board 12th results 2025:

Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Check for the “DHSE +2 results 2025” link on the home page.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth, in the required field.

Your Kerala DHSE +2 results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two results 2025: Details mentioned on the marksheet

Here is the list of details mentioned on Kerala DHSE Plus Two results 2025:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Name of school

Subjects

Subject-wise marks in theory and practical

Aggregate marks

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Kerala Plus Two results 2025: What to do in case of an error?

If there is any error in Kerala Plus Two results 2025, students need to reach out to their respective authorities. Students need to submit the application to their respective school for changes in particulars like the student’s name, date of birth, surname, parents’ names, etc.

Kerala Plus Two results 2025: What next for students?

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for revaluation. Students who have cleared the examination can apply for university admission, competitive exams, and scholarship schemes.

Kerala Plus Two results 2025: Stream-wise pass percentage

Last year, Science students secured the highest pass percentage in the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results 2025, followed by Commerce and Humanities.