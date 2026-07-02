NEET UG 2026 result date: NTA expects to declare re-exam results by July 20

The wait for the re-NEET UG 2026 results may soon be over. The results are anticipated to be released by July 20, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has committed that the MBBS course admission calendar will continue as planned despite the re-examination.

The agency is currently reviewing around 10,000 objections received against the provisional answer key before releasing the final answer key and results.

NTA on re-NEET UG examination 2026

The agency is accelerating the examination process and anticipates releasing the re-NEET UG results by July 20, a senior NTA official informed ANI. The agency stated that the work is being done on a priority basis, although the official did not provide a precise timetable.

A senior NTA official told ANI, "We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier".

More on the NTA NEET-UG re-exam 2026

Candidates had until June 28 to raise any objections after the provisional answer key was made public on June 25. The official stated that students submitted about 10,000 challenges to the NTA.

The official explained how the review process operates, stating that each objection must be examined separately before the final answer key is created.

ALSO READ: HTET admit card 2026 out at htet.eapplynow.com; check full exam schedule After the cancellation of the previous May 3 exam for almost 20 lakh students due to claims of a paper leak, the re-NEET UG exam was held on June 21.

What to do after the NEET UG Result 2026?

The Medical Counselling Committee will announce the counselling schedule for 15 per cent of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as admissions to central universities, deemed universities, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, after the results are announced.

ALSO READ: DU releases academic calendar for 2026-27 session, classes from July 28 The respective state authorities will make separate announcements regarding counselling schedules for the remaining 85 per cent of state quota seats.

What about the NEET UG 2026 counselling process?

Candidates must register online, pay the required counselling fee, and list their preferred colleges and courses in order to participate in the NEET UG counselling procedure.

NEET rank, category, reservation policy, candidate preferences, and seat availability will all be taken into consideration while allocating seats. In order to be admitted and have their documents verified, candidates who have been assigned seats must report to their respective universities.