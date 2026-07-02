Thursday, July 02, 2026 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / NEET UG 2026 result date: NTA expects to declare re-exam results by July 20

NEET UG 2026 result date: NTA expects to declare re-exam results by July 20

Students awaiting re-NEET UG 2026 results can expect them by July 20. The Re-NEET UG exam was held on June 21, 2026 for over 2 million candidates after reports of paper leak led to exam cancellation

NEET UG Result 2026

NTA NEET UG Result 2026 date update

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The wait for the re-NEET UG 2026 results may soon be over. The results are anticipated to be released by July 20, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has committed that the MBBS course admission calendar will continue as planned despite the re-examination.
 
The agency is currently reviewing around 10,000 objections received against the provisional answer key before releasing the final answer key and results.

NTA on re-NEET UG examination 2026

The agency is accelerating the examination process and anticipates releasing the re-NEET UG results by July 20, a senior NTA official informed ANI. The agency stated that the work is being done on a priority basis, although the official did not provide a precise timetable.
 
 
A senior NTA official told ANI, "We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier".

More on the NTA NEET-UG re-exam 2026

Candidates had until June 28 to raise any objections after the provisional answer key was made public on June 25. The official stated that students submitted about 10,000 challenges to the NTA.

Also Read

AP EAMCET Result 2026

AP EAMCET result 2026 expected today: Check release time and latest updates

TNEA rank list 2026

TNEA rank list 2026 expected today at tneaonline.org; steps to download

TS SSC Supplementary result 2026

TS SSC Supplementary result 2026 to be released today; check link to access

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM lauds successful NEET-UG retest, stresses whole-of-government approach

AP POLYCET 2026 counselling

AP POLYCET 2026 counselling date out for diploma admission; how to register

 
The official explained how the review process operates, stating that each objection must be examined separately before the final answer key is created.
 
After the cancellation of the previous May 3 exam for almost 20 lakh students due to claims of a paper leak, the re-NEET UG exam was held on June 21. 

What to do after the NEET UG Result 2026?

The Medical Counselling Committee will announce the counselling schedule for 15 per cent of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as admissions to central universities, deemed universities, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, after the results are announced.
 
The respective state authorities will make separate announcements regarding counselling schedules for the remaining 85 per cent of state quota seats. 

What about the NEET UG 2026 counselling process?

Candidates must register online, pay the required counselling fee, and list their preferred colleges and courses in order to participate in the NEET UG counselling procedure.
 
NEET rank, category, reservation policy, candidate preferences, and seat availability will all be taken into consideration while allocating seats. In order to be admitted and have their documents verified, candidates who have been assigned seats must report to their respective universities.
 

More From This Section

HTET admit card 2026

HTET admit card 2026 out at htet.eapplynow.com; check full exam schedule

Delhi University. Photo: Facebook

DU UG admissions 2026: Over 82,000 candidates registered in Phase 1 of CSAS

RRB Group D Result 2026

RRB Group D Result 2026 released for 10 million candidates; how to check

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Application process begins; dates revised

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 today at official website; how to check

Topics : NEET UG NEET row exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIT Index TodayExide Share PriceTCS Infosys Share priceNifty IT Index TodayTyres Stock TodayFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaGold SIlver ETF Falling