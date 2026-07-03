DU UG admissions 2026: Register for Phase 2 now, classes from Jul 28

Phase II of Delhi University's undergraduate admissions will begin on Friday via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, giving applicants the opportunity to select their preferred institution and programme before the first seat allocation list is released on July 16.

Candidates who have concluded the Phase I registration will be allowed to take part in Phase II from July 3 to July 11, according to the university's admission calendar. The classes for the new academic session 2026-27 are set to begin on July 28, 2026.

DU UG Admission 2026 Phase 2: Important Dates

· Phase 2 registration start: July 3, 2026

· Deadline for Phase 2 registration: July 11, 2026 (11:59 pm) · Correction window: July 10 to July 11, 2026 · Announcement of simulated ranks: July 12, 2026 (5 pm) · Preference change window: July 12 (5 pm) to July 13 (4:59 pm), 2026 · First CSAS allocation list: July 16, 2026 (5 pm) · Seat acceptance window (Round 1): July 16 to July 18, 2026 · Colleges to verify applications: July 16 to July 20, 2026

· Last date for online fee payment (Round 1): July 21, 2026 · Second CSAS allocation list: July 25, 2026 (12 noon). Other important dates for the ‘Odd’ semesters (2026) · Commencement of classes: July 28, 2026 · Autumn Vacation: October 18 – October 25, 2026 · Classes Resume: October 26, 2026 · Dispersal of Classes & Practical Exams: November 20, 2026 · Theory Examinations start date: December 4, 2026 ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 result date: NTA expects to declare re-exam results by July 20 · Winter Vacation: December 25 – December 31, 2026.

More important dates for the 'Even' semesters (2027) · Commencement of classes: January 1, 2027 · Mid-Semester Vacation: March 21 – March 28, 2027 · Theory Examinations start: May 13, 2027 · Summer Vacation: June 3 – July 20, 2027. How to apply for the DU UG Admissions 2026 Phase 2? · Visit the official DU CSAS UG Admission Portal. · Use your registered CUET UG 2026 Application Number and password created during Phase 1. · You must select the subjects you studied and passed in your Class 12 boards with the corresponding exam papers you showed up for in the CUET UG 2026 exam.

· Based on your CUET scores and subject mapping, the portal will automatically showcase the list of all UG programs you are eligible to join. · Choose and arrange your preferred college and program combinations. You can pick as many combinations as you are eligible for. Place your highest-dreamed choices at the very top of the list. ALSO READ: ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 result to be out at 11 am; check steps · Regularly click "Save" while arranging your preferences. Only saved and locked choices will be taken during the final seat allocation.

Delhi University (DU) on UG Admissions 2026 The DU officially stated, “Once the candidates submit their programme fees within a stipulated round, they will get an opportunity to choose the ‘upgrade/freeze’ option. Candidates who choose ‘upgrade’ will be able to reorder their higher preferences within the duration of the round in which the admission was sought". According to PTI, DU is also planning to implement updated combinations for a number of Bachelor of Arts (BA) programs. Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi said the updated programme combinations are being determined after an analysis of admission trends from recent years. The change aims to align curriculum offers with student preferences and optimise the use of available seats.