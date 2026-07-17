NEET UG 2026 counselling decoded: MCC, state quota, seat allotment process

With the NEET UG 2026 results now declared, the focus of students now shifts to the counselling process that determines admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across the country.

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam must participate in counselling conducted either by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), state authorities, or both, depending on the seats they wish to apply for.

There are two stages of NEET UG counselling. All India Quota (AIQ) counselling is managed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The respective state governments handle state counselling.

NEET UG 2026 reserved categories

MCC offers counselling for 100% of seats at AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, Deemed Universities, and some other central institutions, as well as 15% of all India Quota seats in government medical colleges.

For instance, 15 of a government medical college's 100 seats are open to students from throughout India via MCC.

ALSO READ: NTA NEET UG 2026 results out: 11.21 lakh qualify, women outperform men State counselling is used to fill all seats in private medical institutions and the remaining 85% of seats in government medical colleges. Candidates who fulfil the state's eligibility or domicile requirements are typically granted these seats.

About NEET UG 2026 counselling

To increase their chances of obtaining a medical seat, qualified applicants may apply for both state counselling and MCC. Students typically take into account things like their NEET score, anticipated cutoff, selected college, fee schedule, domicile eligibility, and reservation perks when applying.

Online registration on the MCC or state counselling website and payment of the necessary fee are the first steps in the counselling procedure.

ALSO READ: DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 out soon on results.hse.kerala.gov.in After that, candidates select the courses and colleges they want to attend. Based on NEET rank, category, options completed, and seat availability, candidates are assigned.

More about the NEET UG 2026

Candidates must confirm their acceptance by accepting the seat, completing the document verification process, paying the admission fee, and arriving at the designated college within the allotted time frame.