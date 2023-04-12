NET Result to be announced tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, says UGC chief

University Grants Commission chairman, Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET Result 2023 by tomorrow i.e., April 13, 2023.Taking to his Twitter handle, the UGC chief wrote, "NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in."Candidates who are waiting for the results will be able to check and download the results from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released.

About UGC Net Exam December 2022

The NTA administered the UGC-NET exam for December 2022 in 5 phases over the course of over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres spread across 186 cities in the nation. There were 834,537 individuals who took the test.

The UGC-NET Phase-I Exam was held from February 21 to February 24, 2023, followed by the Phase-II Exam on February 28 and the Phase-III Exam on March 03 and the Phase-IV Exam on March 11, and the Phase-V Exam on March 13 and the Phase-V Exam on March 16, 2023.