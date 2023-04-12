Home / Education / News / NET Result to be announced tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, says UGC chief

The UGC NET Result 2023 will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 13, 2023, according to the University Grants Commission chairman, Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
University Grants Commission chairman, Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET Result 2023 by tomorrow i.e., April 13, 2023.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the UGC chief wrote, "NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in."

Candidates who are waiting for the results will be able to check and download the results from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released.

Applicants can use the step-by-step instructions provided below to download the UGC NET 2023 result online:
 
  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link available for the UGC-NET results.
  • A new window will appear, enter your login credentials such as your Application Number and Password.
  • Your UGC-NET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the same and take a printout for further reference.

About UGC Net Exam December 2022

The NTA administered the UGC-NET exam for December 2022 in 5 phases over the course of over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres spread across 186 cities in the nation. There were 834,537 individuals who took the test.

The UGC-NET Phase-I Exam was held from February 21 to February 24, 2023, followed by the Phase-II Exam on February 28 and the Phase-III Exam on March 03 and the Phase-IV Exam on March 11, and the Phase-V Exam on March 13 and the Phase-V Exam on March 16, 2023.

Topics :University Grants CommissionUGC NETEducation ministry

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

