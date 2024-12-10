Business Standard
Google partners with NCERT: A look at tech giant's edu projects in India

From YouTube channels in 29 languages to AI-powered learning tools, Google has partnered with NCERT, NPTEL, and non-profits to provide free access to education in India

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

US tech giant Google has partnered with the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to launch YouTube channels in 29 Indian languages, including sign language. This initiative aims to provide free educational content to the Indian students between grades 1-12 and to empower teachers.
 
Under this initiative, the NCERT will launch the YouTube channels and develop the educational content supported by Google.
 
Besides NCERT, Google has launched several other collaborative projects in India to promote educational and training programs.

Google’s collaboration with NPTEL

Google has partnered with the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) to introduce credentialed courses on YouTube. This collaboration offers learners the opportunity to explore and complete courses across a wide range of subjects, including pure sciences, literature, sports psychology, and rocket propulsion.
 
 
“This initiative creates a pathway for individuals outside the IIT system to take NPTEL courses on YouTube, complete the online certification process via the NPTEL-SWAYAM portal, and earn certificates from the IITs,” said Jonathan Katzman, Director of Product Management, YouTube Learning in Google, in a blog post.
 
“Leveraging AI, we analyze video content to identify key concepts and provide relevant definitions sourced from the web across disciplines like biology, physics, and chemistry. Using Google’s Knowledge Graph, we present definitions and images based on the video’s transcript and associated metadata,” he added.

Google for India project

‘Google for India’ is an annual event organised by Google India. Under the project, the tech giant takes multiple educational initiatives - from providing free access to learning tools to offering educational content, largely focusing on the underprivileged.
 
For example, in the last Google for India event held on October 3 this year, Google announced the Rs 33.2 crore grant to the Central Square Foundation to enhance AI literacy among five million students, parents and educators across India. This initiative is part of Google's larger push to prepare India for an AI-powered future.
 
In addition to partnerships and grants, Google is starting a fellowship program where its employees will volunteer their time and skills to help Rocket Learning, an Indian non-profit initiative focused on early childhood education. Together, they aim to develop ‘Saheli,' a generative AI-powered tutor designed to help children aged 3-6 build essential literacy and numeracy skills.

