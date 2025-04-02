CBSE Board exam result dates 2025: When and where to check? and more

Nearly 19 lakh students will get closer to results day as the CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2025 come to an end this Friday, April 4. Previous years' trends indicate that the examination process may take 40 to 45 days, with the most likely outcome date falling between May 15 and May 20, 2025.

The Class 12 exams last year ended on April 2 and the results were released 41 days later on May 13. Students can anticipate receiving their CBSE Class 12 results 2025 by May 20 if the same pace is maintained this year. The results will be accessible on official CBSE websites at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, after they are declared.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Result 2025: How to check?

To view their scorecards online, students will need their application number and birthdate. Here is a brief, step-by-step guide:

• Go to cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

• Press on the link for CBSE Class 10/12 scorecard 2025

• Fill in your login credentials (application number, date of birth)

• Download the CBSE 10th/12th scorecard 2025 in PDF

• Save a copy and print it for future use.

CBSE Board Exam results 2025: What’s next?

Exams for students who have played national and international sports will be administered by CBSE after the Class 12 boards are over. Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that the evaluation process would not start until all board exams were finished. Students can get their marksheet and view their results on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in, once they are made available.

Students who fail in any subject will take supplementary tests administered by the board after the results announcement. Applicants can also request marks verification or result improvement if they are unhappy with their performance. Applicants must pay an online fee per topic in order to apply for marks verification.