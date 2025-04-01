Plaksha University launches Binny Bansal Institute for AI, robotics

Plaksha University, a technology university reimagining higher education and research in India, has launched the Binny Bansal Institute for Inventing the Future (IIF). This research institute, backed by Binny Bansal, founder, Flipkart and xto10x, is focused on developing innovative solutions to tackle global challenges using frontier technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and robotics. Binny Bansal has given startup funding of Rs 70 crore to set up IIF.

The institute will further Plaksha’s commitment to frontier technologies like AI by addressing challenges in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, energy and environmental sustainability.

“The future of technology lies in solving real-world problems,” said Binny Bansal, founder, Flipkart and xto10x. “This institute reflects my belief that the power of frontier technologies can radically improve lives, from healthcare to clean energy.”

The initiative would also promote collaborations between academia and industry, allowing for the commercialisation of innovative ideas. The aim is to transform research findings into scalable, real-world applications that address both local and global challenges. It would also foster AI talent in India, addressing the nation’s significant gap in AI expertise.

IIF will also leverage Plaksha’s long-standing partnership with the University of California, Berkeley. Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) Lab is the world’s most advanced academic AI research lab. Joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, and best practices in AI education and research methodologies will be undertaken as part of this collaboration.

Professor Shankar Sastry, founding chancellor of Plaksha University and Thomas Siebel Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at UC Berkeley, added that the launch of the Binny Bansal Institute for Inventing the Future marks a critical milestone in their mission to transform research and innovation in India. “The institute will be a hub for combining technical and societal considerations into the design of our emerging infrastructure systems,” he said. “Plaksha is deeply committed to fostering interdisciplinary research and creating solutions that can have a tangible impact on society, and this institute. The partnership with Berkeley will bring world-class expertise, cutting-edge research collaborations and a global perspective, helping position India as a leader in deep-tech innovation.”

Founded by a global community of more than 100 technology and business leaders, Plaksha envisions reimagining technology education and research for India and the world. With strong partnerships with UC Berkeley, Purdue, UC San Diego, University of Pennsylvania, IIT Kanpur and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Plaksha aims to nurture and empower a generation of catalytic leaders and create an ecosystem of research and innovation. The university collapses the traditional boundaries of engineering and promotes interdisciplinary learning by combining technology, design and entrepreneurship.

After co-founding and exiting Flipkart, Binny Bansal has co-founded, supported or is advisor to many ventures including xto10x, Udhyam Learning Foundation, Three State Ventures, 2GUD and 021 Capital.

He recently unveiled a new venture, Opptra, a franchising business which aims to help consumer brands expand in Asian markets.

Backed by a team of former Amazon and Flipkart executives, Opptra is building a portfolio of franchising businesses, each with deep category expertise in local markets. It will enable them with centrally developed technologies and shared global supply chain infrastructure.