Home / Education / News / No complaints against UGC-NET; cancelled to protect students: Officials

No complaints against UGC-NET; cancelled to protect students: Officials

Education Ministry Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal said the details of the inputs cannot be shared as the matter has been referred to the CBI and is currently under investigation

Exam
"A fresh date for the exam will be announced soon," Jaiswal told reporters | (Photo/Unsplash)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A day after the UGC-NET was cancelled, Education Ministry officials Thursday said no complaints were received about the exam but a suo motu action was taken on the basis of inputs available with them to protect students' interest.

Education Ministry Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal said the details of the inputs cannot be shared as the matter has been referred to the CBI and is currently under investigation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"No complaints were received but the inputs we received from agencies indicated that the integrity of the exam has been compromised. The action was taken suo motu to safeguard interests of the students," he said.

"A fresh date for the exam will be announced soon," Jaiswal told reporters.

The ministry on Wednesday cancelled UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency following inputs that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.

The decision by the Ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

Also Read

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

UGC-NET exam cancellation adds fuel to NEET-UG row: What we know. 10 points

NEET LIVE news: After candidate's confession on leaked NEET-UG paper, Bihar police to begin probe

NEET UG 2024 row: SC verdict proves issues in exam, says Alakh Pandey

NEET UG 2024: Fresh admit cards for 1563 candidates released by NTA

What is National Testing Agency, exam body slammed over UGC NET, NEET row?

UGC-NET exam cancellation adds fuel to NEET-UG row: What we know. 10 points

'Integrity compromised': NTA cancels UGC-NET exam, matter with CBI

Check 5 Indian schools shortlisted for World's Best School Prizes 2024

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :UGC NETUniversity Grants CommissionCBINational Testing Agency

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story