NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2025: Nagaland 10th, 12th results out at nbsenl.edu.in

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2025 Out: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams today, April 25, 2025. Students who appeared for the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC exams can check and download their results through the official NBSE website: nbsenl.edu.in.

Nagaland Board Result 2025: Stream-wise pass percentage For Arts stream – 84.05%

For Commerce stream – 81.40%

For Science stream – 76.54% Nagaland Board Result:Streat-wise toppers list In Arts - Vikhono Senotsu scored (481 marks)

In Commerce – Arti Kumari scored (473 marks)

In Science – Snigdha Mukherjee scored (467 marks) To view their marks, students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and exam year in the result login section.

Nagaland Board Result: How to check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2025:

Visit the official website, nbsenl.edu.in

On the homepage, check for the ‘Examination Results’ link.

Select either ‘HSLC 2025’ or ‘HSSLC 2025’, depending on your class.

Then enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY), Year of Exam, and select the appropriate Exam Category.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to proceed.

Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.

Students can download and print out for future reference.​

How to check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2025 via SMS?

Here are the simple steps to check and download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 via SMS:

First, open the messaging app on your phone.

Type message format: NB12Roll Number

Send your message to 56070.

For example, if your roll number is 123456, you would type: NB12123456

Once you send your details, you will receive a message including your marks and status. It is a quick and convenient way to get your result, especially if the official website is slow or unresponsive due to high traffic on the result day.

NBSE results 2025: What are the details mentioned on the marksheet?

Once the NBSE results 2025 for HSLC and HSSLC are released, students are advised to check all the information mentioned on their marksheet. Here are the details mentioned on the NBSE results 2025:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Subjects Appeared

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Exam Name Students should ensure that all the personal and academic details are correctly printed on the mark sheet. In case of any discrepancy, students are advised to immediately contact their respective schools or the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) for necessary corrections.

Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Examination 2025

Result Name NBSE Result 2025 (HSLC and HSSLC)

Result Date 25th April 2025