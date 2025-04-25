NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2025: Nagaland 10th, 12th results out at nbsenl.edu.in

Nagaland Board Result 2025: Stream-wise pass percentage
- For Arts stream – 84.05%
- For Commerce stream – 81.40%
- For Science stream – 76.54%
Nagaland Board Result:Streat-wise toppers list
- In Arts - Vikhono Senotsu scored (481 marks)
- In Commerce – Arti Kumari scored (473 marks)
- In Science – Snigdha Mukherjee scored (467 marks)
Nagaland Board Result: How to check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2025?
- Visit the official website, nbsenl.edu.in
- On the homepage, check for the ‘Examination Results’ link.
- Select either ‘HSLC 2025’ or ‘HSSLC 2025’, depending on your class.
- Then enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY), Year of Exam, and select the appropriate Exam Category.
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button to proceed.
- Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.
- Students can download and print out for future reference.
How to check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2025 via SMS?
- First, open the messaging app on your phone.
- Type message format: NB12Roll Number
- Send your message to 56070.
- For example, if your roll number is 123456, you would type: NB12123456
- Send your message to 56070.
NBSE results 2025: What are the details mentioned on the marksheet?
- Student’s Name
- Roll Number
- Subjects Appeared
- Marks Obtained in Each Subject
- Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
Exam Name
Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Examination 2025
Result Name
NBSE Result 2025 (HSLC and HSSLC)
Result Releasing Authority
Nagaland Board of School Education, Kohima
Result Date
25th April 2025
NBSE Result 2025 Website
nbsenl.edu.in