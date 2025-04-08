Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2025.

This year, 73.45 % of students have cleared the Class 12 board exams.

The board will also release the topper list, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, district-wise results and other important details along with Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025.

This year, a total number of 7,13,862 students (3,35,468 were boys, 3,78,389 girls, and five transgender students) appeared for the exam held from March 1 to March 20, 2025. Karnataka 12th Toppers List 2025:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Science Toppers List 2025

Amoolya Kamath 599

Deeksha R 599

Bindu Navale 598

Raja Yadu Vamshi Yadav 598

Vijet G Gowda 598

Karnataka 2nd PUC Commerce Toppers List 2025

Deepashree S 599

Tejaswini MA 598

H B Bhargavi 597

Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda 597

Pratheeksha P 597

Karnataka 2nd PUC Arts Toppers List 2025

LR Sanjana Bai 597

K Nirmala 596

K R Shri Jeya Darshini 595

Ineska Nadugaddi 594

Kaveri Pavadi Mallapure 594

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: Stream-wise pass percentage

Out of 1,53,043 students, 81,553 successfully passed the exam in the Arts stream, resulting in a pass percentage of 53.29%.

In the Commerce stream, 2,03,429 students appeared for the exam, and 1,55,425 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 76.07%.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: College type pass percentage Government PU colleges: 57.11%.

Aided PU colleges: 62.69%.

Unaided PU colleges: 82.94%.

BBMP PU colleges: 68.88%.

Bifurcated PU colleges: 15.49%.

KREIS (Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society) colleges: 71.48%. The Science stream emerged as the highest performer, with 2,80,933 students appearing and 2,31,461 passing, leading to a pass percentage of 82.45%.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Grade vs Marks

Students who secure more than 85 percent will pass with distinction and those who secure between 60 percent to 85 percent will pass with first class. 50 to 60 percent scorers will pass with the second division and those who secure less than 50 percent pass with third division.

Distinction: 85% and above

First Class: 60% to 85%

Second Class: 50% to 60%

Third/Pass Class: Below 50%

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Last year's pass percentage

Last year, the pass percentage for Karnataka's 2nd PUC was 81.15 per cent. Out of 6,81,079 students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exam, 5,52,690 qualified.

Vidyalakshmi topped the Karnataka PUC 2 exams 2024 in the Science stream, securing 598 marks.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result: Best performing districts from last year

Dakshina Kannada: 97.37 per cent

Udupi: 96.80 per cent

Vijayapura: 94.89 per cent

Uttara Kannada: 92.51 per cent

Kodagu: 92.13 per cent

Amoolya Kamath topped in science stream in KSEAB 12th result 2025.Deepashree S topped in commece stream in KSEAB 12th result 2025.LR Sanjana Bai topped in arts stream in KSEAB 12th result 2025.