The online registration process for BCECE 2025 will be started by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) on April 9. Students who want to apply must go to bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, the official website.

Students can apply for a variety of undergraduate courses in several streams by taking this entrance exam. Admission to participating institutions in BTech, pharmacy, agriculture, and medical sciences will be available to those who meet the requirements.

BCECE 2025: Important dates

• Online registration begins- April 9, 2025

• Registration deadline- May 6, 2025

• Payment deadline- May 7, 2025 (by 11:59 pm)

• Application form editing- May 8-9, 2025

• Admit card uploading- May 24, 2025

• Exam dates- June 7, 2025 (four shifts) and June 8, 2025 (one shift).

BCECE 2025 Registration: Application Fee

The category and subject group selected will determine the application price for BCECE 2025. One subject group costs Rs 1,000 for applicants in the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Backward Class (BC), and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) categories, or Rs 1,100 for all four subjects (biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics). Depending on the subject group selected, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Divyang (DQ) groups would pay a discounted price of Rs 500 or Rs 550.

Candidates must end the payment process after submitting their application in order to verify their registration. Debit cards, credit cards, net banking, or UPI can all be used to make the payment online. The application will be considered incomplete if the payment is not completed.

BCECE 2025: Registration process

There are multiple processes involved in the BCECE 2025 registration process. Following initial registration, applicants must log in and fill out the application, which involves uploading the necessary photo and signing it, as well as supplying personal information, contact information, and educational credentials.

Students in Bihar have a fantastic opportunity to be admitted to esteemed undergraduate programs in a variety of subjects through BCECE 2025. Candidates can guarantee their spot in these competitive courses by carefully completing the application process and meeting the deadlines. They must remember to finish the full process well in advance of the deadlines and be informed about all official announcements via the BCECE Board's official website.

What is BCECE 2025?

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) administers the BCECE entrance test for students wishing to enroll in Agriculture and Horticulture Science programs. The admission exam is administered using pen and paper.

The duration of the BCECE 2025 entrance exam is one hour thirty minutes, or ninety minutes for each paper. For the BCECE, there are distinct question papers for physics, math, chemistry, biology, and agriculture. Each paper has 100 questions and 400 total points.