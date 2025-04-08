Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today, April 8. The link to view and download the PUC 2 exam 1 marks memo will go live on the official websites at 1:30 pm, and the result will be announced at 12.30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result date and time Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2025: Science, Commerce, Arts Karnataka PUC Results 2025: What About Supplementary Exams? The Karnataka School Education Department introduced a new three-exam format for Class 12 (PUC 2) students in 2023-24 academic year. The new exam format will replace the older supplementary exam system. Exam 1 is mandatory for all, while Exams 2 and 3 are optional, which allow students a chance to improve their marks. Students not happy witht their Exams 2 or 3 marks can choose to retake any subject attempted in Exam 1. The topper list will be out soon. The Karnataka 2nd PUC result is scheduled to release today at 12.30 pm. From March 1 to March 20, the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 exam was held. Additionally, students need to be aware that the results posted online are provisional. The PUC 2 Karnataka board marks memo must be picked up by the students from the school administration later.

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Insights

The board's official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, will host the Karnataka PUC II results 2025. To get the Karnataka 2nd PUC marks memo, students will need to provide their login information, which includes their roll number, registration number, and captcha code.

Also Read

An overall of 7,13,862 students are eagerly awaiting their Karnataka Second PUC (Class 12) Exam 1 results. This includes 3,35,468 boys, 3,78,389 girls, and 5 transgenders.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: Official websites to check result

Here are the official websites to check KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2025

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

ALSO READ | TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 registration begins today at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: How to Check?

• Go to the official website: https://karresults.nic.in

• Press on the link for “2nd PUC Result 2025”

• Fill in your registration number as mentioned on your admit card

• Submit and check your result

• Download and take a printout for future use.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: Steps To Check Via SMS?

Students can also go to their schools prior to the results being released and request permission from the administration to view the online scorecards. In case karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in are not working, students can access their scorecards by sending a text to the board using their mobile phones. Here’s how:

Step 1: Visit your phone’s inbox.

Step 2: Type ‘KAR12’ space and mention your registration number.

Step 3: Submit the message to 56263.

ALSO READ | RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025: When and where to check once declared and more Step 4: The result will be showcased to you as an SMS.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: Result Announcement

The Minister of School Education and Literacy will chair an official news conference where the results will be formally announced. The integrity of the examination system is preserved and transparency is guaranteed by this official announcement procedure.

Before making individual results available online, the press conference will likely involve the presentation of overall pass percentages, topper lists, and other important statistics.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: Documents required

• Affidavit: A statement of the marksheet's loss on a ₹20 stamp paper.

• FIR Copy: A copy of the FIR for the missing marksheet that was submitted to the nearest police station.

• ID & Address evidence: Copies of legitimate identification documents (like Aadhaar or PAN) and evidence of address.

• Processing time: It usually takes 15 to 30 days to process the duplicate marksheet. For any changes or information, candidates can visit the official website.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 Exam 1: Will there be supplementary exams?

For the academic year 2023–2024, the school education department has decided to eliminate the "supplementary examination" and replace it with Exams 1, 2, and 3 for Karnataka board second PUC (class 12) students. In order to increase marks, the second and third tests are optional, although the first Karnataka board PUC II exam is required.

During these optional exams, students have the chance to retake any topic in which they want to get better. However, the number of disciplines a student can select to strengthen in exams 2 and 3 is not specified. In essence, if a student has already taken a topic in the first exam, they might choose to retake it in order to raise their score.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: Grading System

Students will receive a maximum grade of 10 if their scores fall between 92 and 100. Grade 9 will be given to those who score between 83 and 91. Grade 8 will be awarded to students who score 75–82, Grade 7 to those who score 67–74, Grade 6 to 59–66, Grade 5 to 51–58, Grade 4 to 41–50, and Grade 3 to those who score 35–40. Those who receive a score of less than 33% will be considered a failure.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 202:5 Pass percentage over the years