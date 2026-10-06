The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the schedule for examination form submission and fee payment for the Class 10 and Class 12 regular board examinations for 2027. The board issued the schedule on October 5, with the exams scheduled to be held in February and March 2027.

Schools and other educational institutions can access the schedule through their individual login IDs. To ensure that no student is excluded from the examination process, schools have been instructed to complete the examination form and fee-related formalities for all eligible students within the allotted period.

PSEB 2027 form submission and fee payment process

For students taking the PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 regular exams in 2027, schools must complete the form submission and fee payment process in accordance with the board's directives. School authorities have been advised to follow the deadlines carefully and ensure that every eligible student is included.

The board has also made it clear that if the required formalities are not finished within the allotted time, school heads will be held accountable for any delay or omission. ALSO READ: RBSE 10th board exam 2027 to be held twice a year, Main exam in Feb-March In accordance with the relevant procedures and affiliation regulations, affiliated and related institutions may be subject to action if they disregard the instructions. About the PSEB board exam 2027 submission process Schools may create the examination fee challan between October 5 and October 23, 2026, under the regular fee window. While the online submission of the examination form and fee must be finished by October 23, the deadline for depositing the challan amount in the bank is October 29. PSEB has offered extra windows with appropriate late fees for schools that fail to meet the regular deadline.

Students in Class 10 must pay ₹2,000 for the exam, while those in Class 12 must pay ₹2,450. Each additional subject costs ₹550. According to the board's specifications, the prescribed amount covers both hard copy and digital soft copy fees. More about the Punjab board class 10, 12 submission · Without a late fee: Challan generation from October 5 to October 23, 2026; bank payment can be made by October 29 at the latest. Online form and fee submission must end by October 23, 2026. · ₹500 late fee: Challan generation from October 24 to October 31, 2026; bank payment latest by November 6. Online form and fee submission deadline is October 31, 2026.

· ₹1,000 late fee: Challan generation from November 1 to November 10, 2026; bank payment by November 17. The last date for online form and fee submission is November 10, 2026. · ₹1,500 late fee: Challan generation from November 11 to November 18, 2026; bank payment must be made by November 25. Online form and fee submission deadline is November 18, 2026. ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule · ₹2,000 late fee: Challan generation from November 19 to November 26, 2026; the payment of the bank must be done by December 3. The online form and fee submission deadline is November 26, 2026.

Punjab board class 10, 12 submission orders The concerned schools and institutions are now responsible for filling out the exam form and paying the fee, according to PSEB. School administrators have been directed to make sure that all eligible students participate in the examination procedure and that the formalities are finished on time. School heads will be held accountable for any delays or omissions in finishing the procedure, the board has warned. In accordance with the relevant procedures and affiliation regulations, affiliated and related institutions may be subject to action if they disregard the instructions. More about the PSEB class 10, 12 For government schools, PSEB has said that the matter will be forwarded to the relevant Director of the Education Department if the required formalities are not completed within the allotted time.