GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on May 8 announced the results for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result 2025. Together with information on the topper's list and marksheet, the GSEB Class 10 SSC 2025 result has been released. The Gujarat board's official website, gseb.org, is where students may view and check the GSEB Class 10 SSC 2025 result. This year's pass percentage is 83.08 per cent.

Exams for GSEB SSC Class 10 were administered by the board this year between February 27 and March 10, 2025. Exams were administered from March 11 to March 22, 2024, last year and on May 11, the board released the SSC GSEB Class 10 results. Last year, the overall pass rate was 82.56 per cent. It was an 18 per cent jump from 2023, when the percentage was 64.62 per cent.

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official GSEB website at gseb.org Click.

2. Press on “SSC Result 2025”.

3. Students need to fill in a six-digit seat number to log in.

4. Press "submit".

5. The result will be showcased in the window. Download it for later reference.

GSEB 10th class results: How to check via SMS?

To get your GSEB 10th class result for 2025 through SMS,

• Open an SMS application and type “SSC<space>SeatNo.”

• Then, send it to 56263.

• The result will be sent to your same number via SMS.

GSEB 10th class results 2025: District-wise Top Performing:

• Gandhinagar – 87.22% (2024)

• Banaskantha – 89.29% (2025).

• The total number of centres in 2025 was 981.

GSEB HSC 10th class results 2025: About the GSOS students

1. REGULAR

• Total Registered: 15,622

• Total Appeared: 14,540

• Total Qualified: 3,926

• Pass Percentage: 26.97%

2. REPEATERS

• Total Registered: 4,303

• Total Appeared: 4,013

• Total Qualified: 1,121

• Pass Percentage: 27.93%.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025

1. Repeat Examinees

• Total Registered: 82,313

• Total Appeared: 78,613

• Total Qualified: 25,357

• Pass Percentage: 32.26%.

2. Regular Examinees

• Total Registered: 762,485

• Total Appeared: 746,892

• Total Qualified: 620,532

Pass Percentage: 83.08%. ALSO READ: Gujarat board GSEB SSC Class 10th results 2025 declared today at gseb.org Pass Percentage: 83.08%.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Differently-abled students

• Total Differently Abled Examinees- 138

• Differently Abled Examinees (under general criteria)- 4165

• 20% Passing Standard Relaxation Beneficiaries- 1580

• Differently Abled Examinees Qualified under 20% Passing Criteria- 535

• Malpractice Cases Registered- 12.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Language-wise

• English Medium Regular Examinees Result- 92.58%

• Gujarati Medium Regular Examinees Result- 81.79%

• Hindi Medium Regular Examinees Result- 76.47%.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Schools’ Result Status

• Schools with 100% Result- 1,574

• Schools with <30% Result- 201

• Schools with 0% Result- 45.

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Supplementary exams?

Students can take the supplementary exam in June 2025 if they did not pass the GSEB 10th grade or if they would like to improve their score. Depending on the number of subjects, the examination fee varies: one subject costs ₹150, while more than three subjects cost ₹395.