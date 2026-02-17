RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 out: Objection window open until February 23

The preliminary answer key for the RRB Group D recruitment exam (Advertisement No. 08/2024) was made public by the Railway Recruitment Board today, February 17, 2026.

Through the official portal, candidates who took the computer-based test can now view their response sheets and contest any answers that are disputed.

Both the specialised DigiLMS portal and the regional RRB websites post the RRB Group D answer key. The board has made the applicants' individual response sheets available in addition to the provisional answer key, so they can compare their marked responses with the official key.

How to download the RRB Group D Answer Key 2026?

Step 1. Go to the official RRB DigiLMS website or your regional RRB portal

Step 2. Press on the "RRB Group D Answer Key 2026" link on the homepage Step 3. Fill in your registration number and date of birth/password Step 4. Check and download the provisional answer key along with your response sheet Step 5. Save a printed copy for later reference. About the RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 From November 27, 2025, to February 10, 2026, the Computer-Based Test was administered at many exam centres nationwide. Approximately 32,438 Level 1 positions are up for grabs, and candidates from all over the country have thrown their best foot forward in this recruitment campaign.

As an alternative, candidates can get the answer key from the main portal at rrbapply.gov.in or the websites of their individual regional RRBs. For applicants who would like to contest any responses they feel are inaccurate, the Railway Recruitment Board has launched an online objection window. The deadline for objecting is February 23, 2026. Each objection will incur a fine of Rs 50 (plus any relevant bank charges). The candidate will receive a refund of the cost if the board determines that the objection is legitimate. RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Minimum qualifying percentages Candidates need to achieve the following minimum percentages in the CBT to advance to the next round of selection:

· UR (Unreserved) category: 40% · EWS (Economically Weaker Section): 40% · OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 30% · SC (Scheduled Caste): 30% · ST (Scheduled Tribe): 30%. RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 marking scheme There were 100 multiple-choice questions in the CBT, and each question was worth 100 marks. General Science (25 questions), Mathematics (25 questions), General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 questions), and General Awareness and Current Affairs (20 questions) were the four sections of the paper. Candidates should be aware that each wrong response results in a mark deduction of one-third. Questions that are not attempted are not penalised. The Railway Recruitment Board will employ a normalisation procedure to determine percentile marks because the exam was administered over several shifts, guaranteeing equitable comparison across sessions with differing degrees of difficulty.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 selection process · Computer-Based Test (CBT) – Qualifying candidates proceed to the next stage · Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – Physical fitness evaluation with different standards for male and female candidates · Document Verification – Confirmation of eligibility credentials · Medical Examination – Fitness assessment as per railway standards. What happens next after the RRB Group D answer key 2026? A shortlist of candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test will be created from those who pass the CBT. According to the PET criteria, male applicants must run 1000 meters in 4 minutes and 15 seconds and lift and carry a 35 kg weight for 100 meters in 2 minutes. The female competitors had to run 1000 meters in 5 minutes 40 seconds and lift and carry a 20 kg weight for 100 meters in 2 minutes.