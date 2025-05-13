Home / Education / News / CBSE Board Class 12 results 2025 declared: Girls outperform boys by 5.94%

CBSE Board Class 12 results 2025 declared: Girls outperform boys by 5.94%

CBSE Board Class 12 results: CBSE Class 12th board results 2025 have been released today. The board reported overall 88.39 per cent pass percentage

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
CBSE Board Class 12 results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results 2025 today (May 13). 
 
Students who appeared for the Class 12th exam can check and download their board results through the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12th results 2025: Pass percentage

The board reported an 88.39 per cent pass rate this year, which is slightly higher than the previous year. Girls outperformed boys by 5.94 per cent, securing over 91 per cent in the exam. 
Notably, the transgender category secured 100% pass percentage this year, whihc is a significant jump from 50% in 2024.

CBSE board results 2025: Login details

Here are the login details required to check CBSE class 12th results 2025:
  • Roll Number
  • School Number
  • Admit Card ID
  • Security Pin 

How to check CBSE Class 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025:
  • Visit the official website , i.e., cbseresults.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the Class 10th and 12th results link.
  • Enter your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.
  • The CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and print the marksheet for future reference.

How to check CBSE results 2025 on the UMANG App?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UMANG app:
  • Download the UMANG app on you device.
  • In the Services section, click on CBSE option.
  • Enter login credentials, i.e., OTP or MPIN.
  • Enter required credentials, like the registration number.
  • The result will appear on the screen.

CBSE Class 12th results 2025: Minimum passing marks

To pass the examination, students need to secure at least 33 percent marks in both theory and practical papers. Students falling by one or two marks would be awarded grace marks.  ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10th result 2025: Results to be out soon on official websites 

CBSE Class 12th results 2025: Supplementary results

Students, who fail to clear the CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025, can apply for the supplementary examination that the board will conduct later. The baord will release the latest updates about the supplemenatary exams soon.
 
Candidates who are not happy with their marks can apply for marks verification or results improvement. Those who want to apply for the marks verification will have to pay the required application online fee per subject.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

