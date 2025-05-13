Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / CBSE 10 results 2025 out: Check pass percentage, region-wise list and more

CBSE 10 results 2025 out: Check pass percentage, region-wise list and more

CBSE Class 10 results 2025 are out, and the board recorded an overall 88.39 pass percentage. Girls outshine boys again. Check region-wise toppers and all you need to know

Representative Image (ANI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE Class 10th results 2025 today, May 13, 2025. 
 
This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.66 per cent, which is slightly higher than last year. Similar to Class 12th results, the girls outshined boys in CBSE Class 10th results 2025 by 2.37 per cent. 
 
The transgender students also recorded a 95 per cent pass percentage, which is 3.7 per cent higher than last year.

CBSE Class 10 results 2025: Region-wise pass percentage

This year, Vijayawada recorded the highest region-wise pass percentage at 99.60 per cent, followed closely by Trivandrum (99.39 per cent), Chennai (97.39 cent), and Bengaluru (95.95 per cent). Delhi West clocked 95.37 per cent while Delhi East recorded a 95.06 per cent pass rate. 

CBSE 10th results 2025: Region-wise results full list

Check full region-wise pass percentage of CBSE class 10th
 
 

Name of Region

 

Pass Percentage

Trivandrum

99.79

Vijaywada

99.79

Bengaluru

98.9

Chennai

98.71

Pune

96.54

Ajmer

95.44

Delhi West

95.24

Delhi East

95.07

Chandigarh

93.71

Panchkula

92.77

Bhopal

92.71

Bhubaneswar

92.64

Patna

91.9

Dehradun

91.6

Prayagraj

91.01

Noida

89.41

Guwahati

84.14

CBSE Class 10th results 2025: Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2025 

Institutions

Pass percentage

JNV

99.49

KV

99.45

INDEPENDENT

94.17

STSS

91.53

GOVT

89.26

GOVT AIDED

83.94

 

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

