SBI Clerk jobs 2025: Registration starts for 6,589 openings, check details

SBI Bank Clerk jobs 2025: The application procedure for the position of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales), also referred to as SBI Clerks, has been initiated by the State Bank of India (SBI). Until August 26, 2025, all eligible and interested candidates may apply on the official website at sbi.co.in. The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 6,589 Junior Associate positions, including both regular and backlog positions.

5,180 of the open positions are for regular positions, while 1,409 are backlog positions. There are 2,255 general positions, 788 SC positions, 450 ST positions, 1,179 OBC positions, and 508 EWS positions distributed by category.

SBI Clerk 2025 Exam datesALSO READ: SSC CGL 2025 exam dates & city information released on official website • Notification Release: August 5, 2025. • Commencement of online application: August 6, 2025. • Online application & fee payment deadline: August 26, 2025. • Preliminary exams (expected): September 20, 21, 27 & 28, 2025. • Mains exams (expected): November 15 & 16, 2025. How to apply for SBI Clerk 2025? Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and visit the ‘Careers’ section. Step 2: Press on ‘Current Openings’ under the ‘Join SBI’ tab. Step 3: Choose the link for ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) 2025’.

SBI Bank Clerk 2025: Eligibility Criteria Education: Having a degree from a recognised university in any field. Students in their last year may also apply, but they must graduate by December 31, 2025. Age Requirement: Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 on April 1, 2025. They must have been born between April 2, 1997, and April 1, 2005. According to government regulations, age relaxation will be offered in certain cases. SBI Clerk Exam 2025: Application Fee • General/OBC/EWS: Rs 750 • SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: No fee. SBI Bank Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection Process There are several stages to the selection process. The first step is a 100-point online test called the Preliminary Exam. The next stage is the Main Exam, which lasts for two hours and forty minutes and consists of 190 questions with 200 possible points.