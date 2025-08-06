SSC CGL 2025 exam dates & city information released on official website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam dates, city intimation, and shift details on its new portal, ssc.gov.in. This announcement comes amid ongoing protests and demands for postponement by aspirants. The Commission has also activated the SSC CGL Tier 1 application status link for candidates whose applications have been accepted.

Four days before the exam date, the commission is expected to distribute the SSC CGL admission card 2025. The commission will administer the SSC CGL Tier 1 exams between August 13 and August 30, 2025.

• Log in with your SSC OTR and password

• Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in

• The candidates will witness an Admission Certificate link

• Press on the link above

• A new window will showcase the names of the SSC exams

• Choose the SSC CGL exam from the drop-down list

• Pick the year ‘2025’ from the list

• The SSC CGL 2025 Exam Date, shift and city of examination will be displayed on the screen

• Save the information for later reference.

SSC CGL 2025: What next?

Candidates should be aware that approximately three to four days prior to the exam date, the SSC CGL 2025 admit card will be made available online. There will be several shifts for the Tier 1 exam. The dates for the Tier 2 exams are provisional and could change. For the most recent information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in).