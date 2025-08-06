Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / SSC CGL 2025 exam dates & city information released on official website

SSC CGL 2025 exam dates & city information released on official website

The SSC CGL 2025 exam dates, exam shifts, and city of examination have been declared at ssc.gov.in. The Commission will hold the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam from August 13 to 30, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam dates, city intimation, and shift details on its new portal, ssc.gov.in. This announcement comes amid ongoing protests and demands for postponement by aspirants. The Commission has also activated the SSC CGL Tier 1 application status link for candidates whose applications have been accepted.
 
Four days before the exam date, the commission is expected to distribute the SSC CGL admission card 2025. The commission will administer the SSC CGL Tier 1 exams between August 13 and August 30, 2025.   
 

SSC CGL 2025 exam dates

Notification Release: 9th June 2025.
Online Application commencement: 9th June 2025.

Deadline to Apply Online: 4th July 2025.
Deadline to Pay Fees Online: 5th July 2025.
Application Correction Window: 9th to 11th July 2025.
Tier 1 Exam Date: 13th to 30th August 2025.
Tier 2 Exam Date: December 2025 (Tentative). 

How to check the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam date?

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
Log in with your SSC OTR and password
Visit the exam dashboard
Press on the SSC CGL 2025 exam box
The candidates will witness an Admission Certificate link
Press on the link above
A new window will showcase the names of the SSC exams
Choose the SSC CGL exam from the drop-down list
Pick the year ‘2025’ from the list
The SSC CGL 2025 Exam Date, shift and city of examination will be displayed on the screen
Save the information for later reference.

SSC CGL 2025: What next?

Candidates should be aware that approximately three to four days prior to the exam date, the SSC CGL 2025 admit card will be made available online. There will be several shifts for the Tier 1 exam. The dates for the Tier 2 exams are provisional and could change. For the most recent information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in).

What is SSC CGL?

It is a competitive exam, the SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level). The exam is administered by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The goal is to hire graduates for positions in Groups B and C. These positions are in ministries, departments, and organisations of the central government. In the public sector, these jobs provide steady career opportunities. 
 
The SSC CGL exam is quite competitive. Successful applicants are hired by departments and ministries of the central government. These jobs are regarded as secure and respectable. They provide career growth and competitive salaries.

SSC CGL 2025: Vacancies 

Posts recruited
The SSC CGL recruits for various Group B and C posts, such as: 
Assistant Section Officer
Inspector of Income Tax
Auditor
Assistant Accounts Officer
Statistical Investigator Grade-II
 

Topics : SSC exam SSC CGL SSC

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

