Home / Education / News / SBI clerk mains results 2025 out on sbi.co.in; here's how to check

SBI clerk mains results 2025 out on sbi.co.in; here's how to check

SBI clerk results 2025 are out at sbi.co.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies in the State Bank of India

SBI, State Bank Of India
SBI, State Bank Of India(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SBI clerk mains results 2025 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results of the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 at sbi.co.in. 
 
Candidates who had qualified for the preliminary exam and appeared for the mains exam can now check their selection status for recruitment. While the official site is currently facing downtime due to high traffic, candidates can follow the steps below to access the result PDF once it's accessible.

How to check SBI clerk mains results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SBI clerk mains results 2025:
  • Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in
  • On the home page, check for the ‘careers’ section 
  • Find and click on the ‘Recruitment Results’ link.
  • Choose the relevant post, department, and year, then click ‘Search’
  • The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will appear on the screen
  • Candidates can check and download the PDF for reference

SBI clerk mains results 2025: Exam details

The SBI Clerk Mains examination assessed candidates on multiple subjects, including:
  • General/Financial Awareness
  • General English
  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Reasoning Ability
  • Computer Aptitude
 
Except for the General English section, all questions were available in both English and Hindi. Also, there was a negative marking scheme as well and for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks were deducted. 

SBI clerk mains results 2025: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must:
  • Hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or institution
  • Candidates’ age must be between 20 and 28 years of age, with birth dates falling between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra FYCJ Class 11 merit list to be released today: How to check

TS TET June 2025 hall tickets to be out today at tgtet.aptonline.in

NEET 2025 results: Students can access scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in soon

Delhi govt approves ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools

UPSC CSE Prelims results 2025 to be out soon: Here's when & where to check

Topics :SBI bank jobsState Bank of India YONOsbiexam resultsBank Exam

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story