SBI clerk mains results 2025 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results of the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 at sbi.co.in.

Candidates who had qualified for the preliminary exam and appeared for the mains exam can now check their selection status for recruitment. While the official site is currently facing downtime due to high traffic, candidates can follow the steps below to access the result PDF once it's accessible.

How to check SBI clerk mains results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SBI clerk mains results 2025: