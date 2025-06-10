Delhi govt approves ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools

The Delhi cabinet, led by Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta, approved an ordinance on regulating school fees on Tuesday.

Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government sanctioned the ordinance during its eighth cabinet meeting.

This ordinance is based on the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.

Officials announced that the ordinance establishes a structured system for overseeing private school fees, addressing parental concerns about arbitrary increases and unclear fee structures.

"The ordinance will be sent for presidential assent through the Lt Governor. This is a day of happiness for parents whose children study in private schools. It will take the form of a law.", announced Sood.