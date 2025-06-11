NEET 2025 results: Students can access scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG Result 2025 by June 14, as per the official schedule. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2025 exam can check and download their results online by visiting the official NTA portal – neet.nta.nic.in.
The NEET UG 2025 exam was successfully conducted in a single shift on May 4, 2025, with over 22 lakh aspirants participating across the country.
How to check and download NEET UG 2025 results?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the NEET UG 2025 results:
- Visit the official NEET NTA website: neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’ link on the homepage
- Enter your application number, password, and captcha code
- The NEET UG 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.
NEET UG 2025 results: Counselling and seat allotment quotas
Following the declaration of NEET results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule. Admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses across India will be based on NEET UG scores under the following quotas:
- All India Quota (AIQ) Seats
- State Government Quota Seats
- Seats in Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities
- State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical/Dental Colleges
- Central Pool Quota
- Seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, DU, and other participating institutions
NEET UG 2025 results: Courses offered after qualifying
Candidates who clear the NEET UG 2025 examination will be eligible for admission to various undergraduate courses, including:
- MBBS – Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
- BDS – Bachelor of Dental Surgery
- BAMS – Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery
- BHMS – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
- BSMS – Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery
- BUMS – Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery
- BNYS – Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences
- BVSc & AH – Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry
NEET UG results 2025: Important guidelines
- Refer only to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in for verified updates.
- Beware of misleading information or fraudulent claims by unofficial sources or individuals.
- Any suspicious activity or false claim can be reported to NTA at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.
Is the re-evaluation of NEET UG answer sheets allowed?
There is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET UG answer sheets. The reasons include:
- NEET OMR sheets are evaluated using machine-based software to ensure impartiality.
- Candidates were already provided with the opportunity to challenge the answer key and raise objections regarding OMR grading during the official Window.