TG TET hall tickets: The Department of School Education, Telangana, is set to release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) June 2025 today.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, using their login credentials.

ALSO READ: UPSC CSE Prelims results 2025 to be out soon: Here's when & where to check The TS TET is a crucial eligibility exam for those aspiring to become teachers in government and aided schools across Telangana. This year, a large number of applicants are expected to appear for Paper I (for Classes 1 to 5) and Paper II (for Classes 6 to 8).

TS TET 2025: Exam schedule The TS TET June 2025 examination will take place from June 18 to June 30, 2025, in an online Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. The exam will be held in two sessions each day: Morning session: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Afternoon session: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM How to check and download the TS TET Hall Ticket 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the TS TET Hall Ticket 2025: Visit the official website: tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet

On the home page, check for the “TG TET Admit Card 2025” link.

Enter your login credentials

Thereafter, click on the “Submit” button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference. TS TET 2025: Paper-I and Paper-II details The TS TET June 2025 will consist of two papers: