TG TET June 2025 hall tickets are likely to be released today, June 11, 2025, at tgtet.aptonline.in. Candidates would be able to access their hall tickets using their login details

TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 to be out today (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
TG TET hall tickets: The Department of School Education, Telangana, is set to release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) June 2025 today. 
 
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in, using their login credentials.
 
The TS TET is a crucial eligibility exam for those aspiring to become teachers in government and aided schools across Telangana. This year, a large number of applicants are expected to appear for Paper I (for Classes 1 to 5) and Paper II (for Classes 6 to 8). 

TS TET 2025: Exam schedule

The TS TET June 2025 examination will take place from June 18 to June 30, 2025, in an online Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. The exam will be held in two sessions each day:
  • Morning session: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
  • Afternoon session: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

How to check and download the TS TET Hall Ticket 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the TS TET Hall Ticket 2025:
  • Visit the official website: tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet
  • On the home page, check for the “TG TET Admit Card 2025” link.
  • Enter your login credentials
  • Thereafter, click on the “Submit” button.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

TS TET 2025: Paper-I and Paper-II details

The TS TET June 2025 will consist of two papers:
  • Paper I is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V
  • Paper II is for those who wish to teach Classes VI to VIII
 
Candidates who intend to teach Classes I to VIII must appear for both Paper I and Paper II.
 
Candidates are strongly advised to download and print their hall tickets well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles. Entry to the exam centre will be allowed only upon presenting a valid admit card along with a government-issued photo ID.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

