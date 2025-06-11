Maharashtra FYCJ Class 11 merit list: The Maharashtra Department of School Education and Sports is set to release the general final merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 today, June 11. Students who have registered for the Class 11 admission process can check the final list on the official portal — mahafyjcadmissions.in.

According to the official schedule, admissions under the Zero Round Quota, including Management, In-house, and Minority categories, will take place from June 12 to June 14. The preparation for the Common Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 merit list will begin on June 17. The seat allotment results for CAP Round 1 will be announced on June 26, and students allotted seats in this round must confirm their admissions between June 27 and July 3. The list of vacant seats for CAP Round 2 will be released on July 5.

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list: Available seats This year, over 9,281 junior colleges offering courses in Arts, Commerce, and Science are participating in the FYJC admission process, with more than 20 lakh seats available for Class 11 students. Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list Date: Maharashtra merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 today, June 11. How to check and download the Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list? Here are the steps to download the Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list: Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click on the link titled ‘Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 General Merit List’

On the login page, enter your credentials as required

The final merit list will be displayed on the screen Download and print the FYJC 2025 Final Merit List for future reference.