Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list: Available seats
Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list Date:Maharashtra merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 today, June 11.
How to check and download the Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list?
- Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in
- Click on the link titled ‘Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 General Merit List’
- On the login page, enter your credentials as required
- The final merit list will be displayed on the screen
Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list: Important dates
|Event/Activity
|Date(s)
|Submission of objections or correction requests via student login
|June 7 – June 9, 2025
|Grievance redressal by Deputy Directors of Education
|Finalization of grievance redressal by authorities
|Final general merit list publication
|June 11, 2025
|Zero-round quota admission process
|June 12 – June 14, 2025
|Preparation of merit list for CAP Round 1
|June 17, 2025
|Display of Junior College Allotment for CAP Round 1
|June 26, 2025
|Admission of students to allotted junior colleges
|June 27 – July 3, 2025
|Display of vacancy list for Regular Round 2
|July 7, 2025
