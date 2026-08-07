SBI Clerk notification 2026 released for 1,538 posts on official website

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released an official notification for a Special Recruitment Drive for SC, ST, and OBC categories. This recruitment is for the vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales), or as SBI Clerk. A total of 1,538 posts have been announced as part of the drive.

The online application process begins on 7th August 2026 and will stay open until 27th August 2026. Notably, SBI issued the SBI Clerk Notification 2026 on 7th August specifically for backlog positions, while the notification for regular positions is expected to be declared soon.

How to apply for the SBI recruitment 2026?

Step 1: Online registration

· Visit the SBI Careers Current Openings page. · Search the link titled "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES - SPECIAL RECRUITMENT DRIVE". · Press on Apply Online and then select "Click here for New Registration". · Fill in your basic details (Name, valid Mobile Number, and Email ID). · The system-generated Registration Number and Password will be sent via SMS and email. Step 2: Fill out the Application Form · Log in with your new credentials.

· Enter your personal details, residential address, and educational qualifications. · Choose your preferred state, category, and exam centre choices. Step 3: Upload Scanned Documents with photo & signature, left thumb impression and handwritten declaration. Step 4: Make the payment of the application fee Step 5: Final Submission · Submit the form after successful payment. · Download and save a digital copy of the application form and the payment receipt for later use. SBI Clerk Application fee details The application fee varies based on category, given below: