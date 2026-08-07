NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27 registration starts; know eligibility & more

The NMMSS Scholarship 2026–2027 registration procedure has formally begun. New and renewed applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme are being accepted by the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy. Up to August 31, 2026, students can apply via the National Scholarship Portal.
The scholarship is intended to assist students from households with lower incomes. It motivates students to pursue higher education beyond Class 8. It is recommended that students finish the application procedure well before the deadline.
How to Apply for NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27?
· Visit the official website at NSP at scholarships.gov.in.
· Finish the new registration process for first time users.
· Log in with the registered credentials.
· Choose the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme.
· Enter the required details and upload the documents.
· Submit the application.
· Download and save the confirmation page for future use.
NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27 Eligibility
Students enrolled in government, government-aided, and local body schools in Class 9 are eligible for the award. If students continue to meet the program's renewal requirements, it can also be extended for Classes 10 to 12.
Additionally, students may apply for one or more welfare-based scholarship programs in addition to one merit-based scholarship program.
The verification method will be completed in two stages. Institute Nodal Officers (INOs) will carry out Level-1 verification by September 15, 2026. District Nodal Officers (DNOs) will carry out Level-2 verification by September 30, 2026.