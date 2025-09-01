The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets bank holidays in India in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and a number of regional and national celebrations. Customers should check the holiday calendar and schedule their visits appropriately because bank offices in Indian cities may close on these days, interfering with consumer transactions and services.
There are 15 bank holidays planned for September 2025, according to the RBI's calendar for the fiscal year 2025. Along with important festivals like Onam, Milad un-Nabi, Durga Puja, and others, these holidays will also contain the required weekly days off on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
Bank holidays in September 2025: Festival holidays
There will be nine festival-related holidays in September in addition to ordinary weekends, although the dates will differ by state. Important observances consist of:
• September 3 (Wednesday): Karma Puja in Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh
• September 4 (Thursday): First day of Onam in Kerala
• September 5 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad- observed in several states, including Kerala and Maharashtra
• September 6 (Saturday): Indrajatra in Sikkim and related observances in other regions.
Bank holidays in Sept 2025: Weekend holidays
• September 7: Sunday
• September 14: Sunday
• September 21: Sunday
• September 27: Fourth Saturday
• September 28: Sunday.
List of Bank Holiday in September 2025
Bank holidays in Sept 2025: State/Union Territory-Wise Bank Holidays
• Jammu & Kashmir: Banks will stay shut on September 22-23 (Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday)
• West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura: Bank holiday September 29-30 (Maha Saptami and Ashtami)
• Several states including Kerala, Maharashtra, UP: Eid-e-Milad bank holiday on September 5.
What transactions can you do when banks are shut?
There are a number of alternative ways to make transactions possible even in cases where banks are closed because of local or religious holidays. Unless consumers are informed for technical or other reasons, they can always continue to utilize online or mobile banking services, including on national holidays.
ATMs are available for withdrawals as normal in case of financial emergencies. To transfer or receive money, people can also use UPI and the app for their particular bank. In accordance with the terms of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which addresses the issue of checks and promissory notes, the RBI announces all of the bank's yearly holidays.
Therefore, during the specified holidays, transactions involving these instruments are not possible. Digital banking guarantees that your transactions stay seamless, even though bank holidays may momentarily disrupt branch operations.