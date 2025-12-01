Monday, December 01, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank holidays December 2025: Check when banks will be closed in your state

Bank holidays December 2025: Check when banks will be closed in your state

RBI has released the December 2025 bank holiday list, detailing when the banks will be closed across states for regional and national festivals

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Bank Holiday in Dec 2025: According to its official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025–2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared 13 state-specific bank holidays for December 2025. These state-specific holidays are based on historical events, regional celebrations, and cultural observances. 
 
In addition to these state-specific holidays, banks will be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Customers and companies are encouraged to schedule their financial transactions appropriately because these closures may have an impact on banking operations. 

Bank Holiday List: State-wise bank holidays in December 2025

    • 1 December (Monday) – Banks will remain closed in the Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland regions for the 'State Inauguration Day' and Indigenous Faith Day.
   
    • 3 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Goa will stay shut to mark the feast of St. Francis Xavier, marking the 'Saint's death anniversary'.
 
    • 12 December (Friday) – Meghalaya will observe the 'Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma's death anniversary', a freedom fighter from Garo tribe.

    • 18 December (Thursday) – Banks in Meghalaya will be shut for the 'U SoSo Tham's death anniversary', a Khasi poet, popularly known as the “torchbearer of Khasi poetry.” 
 
    • 19 December (Friday) – Goa banks will be shut for 'Goa Liberation Day', observing the Indian armed forces' liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961.
 
    • 20 December (Saturday) and 22 December (Monday) – Banks in Sikkim will remain shut for Losoong or Namsoong, a festival celebrated by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities to mark the harvest season end and the commencement of the 'Sikkimese New Year'. 
 
    • 21 December (Sunday)- Banks are generally shut on Sundays. Therefore, in Sikkim, banks will be closed for three consecutive days.
 
    • 24 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya will be shut on Christmas Eve, a day before Christmas.
 
    • 25 December (Thursday) – Nationwide banks will be shut for Christmas, a day celebrated by Christians to observe the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.
 
    • 26 December (Friday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will stay shut for Christmas celebrations. So, banks will be closed for four consecutive days in these states, including weekends.
 
    • 30 December (Tuesday) –  Meghalaya marks the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter. Therefore, banks will remain shut in this region.
 
    • 31 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram and Manipur will be closed for New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa, a festival of lights dedicated to the goddess of wealth and prosperity. 

What about 'digital banking' during bank holidays in December 2025?

Customers must schedule their holidays appropriately if they rely on in-person services like demand drafts, check clearance, or locker access. However, digital banking services like online financial transfers, mobile applications, and UPI are still accessible nationwide. Even during bank holidays, these channels enable continuous bill payments and transactions.
 
Because of regional holidays and nationwide closures, consumers must follow the RBI holiday calendar depending on their localities. They should also schedule banking activities ahead of time to avoid any inconveniences.
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank RBI Policy

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

