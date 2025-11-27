RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 2025 exam schedule out: More on city slip and admit card

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The dates for the 2025 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2 test have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The exam is scheduled for December 20. Applicants may view and download the exam schedule from the board's official website at rrbcd.gov.in.

Candidates will have access to the city notification slip link 10 days before the exam, on December 9 or December 10, 2025. The admit card will be made accessible around four days earlier. 51,979 applicants were shortlisted for the second round of the hiring procedure after the RRB released the NTPC UG results on November 21.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam 2025: How to download the exam timetable? Step 1: Go to the official website rrbcd.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, press on “CEN 06/2024 NTPC – Undergraduate". Step 3: Then, press on “CBT 2 Schedule". Step 4: The exam schedule will be automatically downloaded. ALSO READ: JEE Main 2026 Registration: Deadline to apply on official website is today Step 5: Save it for later reference. RRB NTPC CBT 2: How to download the city intimation slip? • Go to the RRB websites • Press on RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF link • Use the application number, date of birth as the needed login credentials

• RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF will be available for download • Save the RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip PDF and take a hard copy for later use. How to download the RRB NTPC admit card 2025? • Candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on the RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF link. • Use login credentials like application number, date of birth. • RRB NTPC hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen • Save the RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall ticket PDF and take a printout for later use.

RRB websites to download NTPC admit card • RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in • RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in • RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in • RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in • RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in • RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in • RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in • RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in • RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in • RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org • RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in • RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in • RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in • RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in • RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in • RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in • RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in • RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in • RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in. More about RRB NTPC 2025 The goal of this recruitment cycle is to fill 3,445 positions for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC UG) exam. The Railway Recruitment Boards are responsible for selecting candidates for administrative and clerical positions in the Indian Railways. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (2,022), Accounts Clerk cum Typist (361), Junior Clerk cum Typist (990), and Trains Clerk (72) are among the roles.