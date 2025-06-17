SSC CPO 2025: Notice of release date for Delhi Police, CAPF SI exam delayed

The release date of SSC CPO 2025 notification has been postponed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The notification for the exam was scheduled to be released on June 16. The application link was expected to be activated by the examination authorities along with the notification. However, for ‘administrative reasons’, the entire procedure has been postponed. SSC will notify the updated dates later.

The SSC CPO announcement 2025 PDF will include crucial exam-related material. The SSC CPO notification will be available to candidates online at ssc.gov.in at the official website. Candidates must have completed graduation in order to submit the SSC CPO application form 2025. The SSC 2025 calendar states that the paper 1 exam will take place from September 1–6, 2025.

SSC CPO Notification 2025: Official statement The official statement from the commission noted: “Candidates are informed that the Notice of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025, which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 16.06.2025, has been deferred due to administrative reasons. The date of publication of the notice is being finalised in consultation with the user Department. All the candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission". Important dates, eligibility requirements, the application procedure and fees, the exam format and curriculum, and other information are all included in the notification for candidates.

SSC CPO Notification 2025: How to download? Step 1: Go to the official website Step 2: On the homepage, find the "Notices" or "Latest Notifications" section Step 3: In the list of notifications, route the one titled "SSC CPO 2024 Notification" or similar Step 4: Press on the SSC CPO notification link to display the PDF Step 5: Save and download the SSC CPO 2025 notification for later use. SSC CPO 2025: Application form fees On the official website, you can complete the SSC CPO application form 2025. They must also pay the required fees to finish the SSC CPO 2025 application form. General and OBC applicants must pay INR 100 to apply for the SSC CPO test. However, candidates who were women, SC, ST, or ESM were not required to pay the price.