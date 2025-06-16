Home / Education / News / Indian Army Agniveer exam date 2025 released: Check CEE schedule & pattern

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Schedule Released: Check official CEE schedule, exam pattern, and admit card release dates. Here's the direct link to download the exam date PDF

Agniveer
Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
Agniveer Exam Date and Schedule 2025: The Indian Army has officially released the Agniveer Exam Date 2025 for the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) under the Agnipath scheme. As per the latest notification on the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in, the Agniveer CEE 2025 will be held from June 30 to July 10, 2025, for various roles including General Duty, Technical, Tradesman, Clerk/Store Keeper, and Women Military Police.
 
The Agniveer admit cards will be released 14 days before the exam date, category-wise. Eligible candidates are advised to download the admit card from the official portal within the specified timeline.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025: Direct link to download schedule

Candidates can download the detailed Agniveer 2025 exam schedule PDF directly from the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in. 

Agniveer CEE 2025: Exam schedule category-wise

The Indian Army will conduct the CEE exam in multiple shifts based on entry categories. Below is the complete schedule:
 
No. Category Exam Dates Duration
1 Agniveer (General Duty) June 30 – July 3, 2025 60 Min
2 Agniveer Tradesmen (10th) July 3 – 4, 2025 60 Min
3 Agniveer (Technical) July 4, 2025 60 Min
4 Agniveer Tradesmen (8th) July 7, 2025 60 Min
5 Agniveer GD (Women Military Police) July 7, 2025 60 Min
6 Soldier Technical (NA) July 8, 2025 60 Min
7 Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist) July 8, 2025 180 Min
8 Sepoy (Pharma) July 9, 2025 120 Min
9 JCO RT (Pandit, Maulvi, Padre, etc.) July 9, 2025 120 Min
10 JCO Catering 9-July-2025 120 Min
11 Havildar Survey Automated Cartographer 9-July-2025 120 Min
12 Agniveer (Clerk/SKT) 10-July-2025 60 Min
 

Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Release schedule

Admit cards will be issued 14 days before the respective exam date. Here's the category-wise release date:  
Category Admit Card Release Date
Agniveer (General Duty) June 16, 2025
Agniveer Tradesmen (10th) June 18, 2025
Agniveer (Technical) June 19, 2025
Agniveer Tradesmen (8th) June 23, 2025
Agniveer GD (Women Military Police) June 23, 2025
Soldier Technical (NA) June 24, 2025
Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist) June 24, 2025
Sepoy (Pharma) June 25, 2025
JCO RT (All categories) June 25, 2025
JCO Catering June 25, 2025
Havildar Svy Auto Carto June 25, 2025
Agniveer (Clerk/SKT) June 26, 2025

How to download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025?

Here's how to check and download the Indian Army 

  • Go to the official Indian Army website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  • Click on the link that says "Agniveer Admit Card 2025 PDF."
  • Log in using your registration number, roll number, and date of birth.
  • Your Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the PDF and print a hard copy for future use.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Exam pattern:

The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted online with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Here's a brief overview: 
Parameter Details
Mode of Exam Online
Paper Language Bilingual (Hindi & English)
No. of Questions 50 or 100 (Based on Category)
Duration 1 or 2 hours (Based on Category)
Type of Questions MCQs
Negative Marking 0.25 mark for each wrong answer
Normalization Yes, to adjust difficulty levels across sessions

Agnipath Scheme: Overview

The Agniveer recruitment under the Agnipath scheme is designed to enrol youth for a four-year period in the Indian Army. The aim is to build a lean, tech-savvy, and skilled force. After four years:
 
25% of Agniveers may be retained for regular service.
 
The remaining 75% receive a 'Seva Nidhi' package worth ₹10.04 lakh and an exit certificate with skill mapping.
 
Scheme Name Agnipath
Conducted by Indian Army
Service Tenure 4 Years
Initial In-hand Pay ₹21,000 per month
Selection Process Online Test → Physical Test → Medical
Exit Package ₹10.04 Lakh Seva Nidhi + Skill Certificate
 

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: Normalisation and exam pattern details

To ensure fairness in evaluation, the marks obtained by candidates in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be normalised. This normalisation process accounts for variations in difficulty levels of the question papers across multiple exam sessions.
Parameter Details
Mode of Exam Online (Computer-Based Test)
Medium of Exam Bilingual – Hindi and English
Number of Questions - 50 for Agniveer GD, Technical, Tradesmen, Soldier Nursing Assistant - 100 for Sepoy Pharma, JCO, Havildar Survey Auto Cartographer
Total Marks - 50 Marks (for 50 questions) - 100 Marks (for 100 questions)
Exam Duration - 1 Hour: Agniveer GD, Technical, Tradesmen, Nursing Assistant - 2 Hours: Sepoy Pharma, JCO, Havildar Svy Auto Cartographer
Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Negative Marking 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer
    ALSO READ: UP govt to provide 20% reservation for Agniveers in police department 
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

