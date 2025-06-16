Indian Army Agniveer 2025: Direct link to download schedule
Agniveer CEE 2025: Exam schedule category-wise
|No.
|Category
|Exam Dates
|Duration
|1
|Agniveer (General Duty)
|June 30 – July 3, 2025
|60 Min
|2
|Agniveer Tradesmen (10th)
|July 3 – 4, 2025
|60 Min
|3
|Agniveer (Technical)
|July 4, 2025
|60 Min
|4
|Agniveer Tradesmen (8th)
|July 7, 2025
|60 Min
|5
|Agniveer GD (Women Military Police)
|July 7, 2025
|60 Min
|6
|Soldier Technical (NA)
|July 8, 2025
|60 Min
|7
|Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist)
|July 8, 2025
|180 Min
|8
|Sepoy (Pharma)
|July 9, 2025
|120 Min
|9
|JCO RT (Pandit, Maulvi, Padre, etc.)
|July 9, 2025
|120 Min
|10
|JCO Catering
|9-July-2025
|120 Min
|11
|Havildar Survey Automated Cartographer
|9-July-2025
|120 Min
|12
|Agniveer (Clerk/SKT)
|10-July-2025
|60 Min
Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Release schedule
|Category
|Admit Card Release Date
|Agniveer (General Duty)
|June 16, 2025
|Agniveer Tradesmen (10th)
|June 18, 2025
|Agniveer (Technical)
|June 19, 2025
|Agniveer Tradesmen (8th)
|June 23, 2025
|Agniveer GD (Women Military Police)
|June 23, 2025
|Soldier Technical (NA)
|June 24, 2025
|Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist)
|June 24, 2025
|Sepoy (Pharma)
|June 25, 2025
|JCO RT (All categories)
|June 25, 2025
|JCO Catering
|June 25, 2025
|Havildar Svy Auto Carto
|June 25, 2025
|Agniveer (Clerk/SKT)
|June 26, 2025
How to download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025?
Here's how to check and download the Indian Army
- Go to the official Indian Army website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.
- Click on the link that says "Agniveer Admit Card 2025 PDF."
- Log in using your registration number, roll number, and date of birth.
- Your Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Download the PDF and print a hard copy for future use.
Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Exam pattern:
|Parameter
|Details
|Mode of Exam
|Online
|Paper Language
|Bilingual (Hindi & English)
|No. of Questions
|50 or 100 (Based on Category)
|Duration
|1 or 2 hours (Based on Category)
|Type of Questions
|MCQs
|Negative Marking
|0.25 mark for each wrong answer
|Normalization
|Yes, to adjust difficulty levels across sessions
Agnipath Scheme: Overview
|Scheme Name
|Agnipath
|Conducted by
|Indian Army
|Service Tenure
|4 Years
|Initial In-hand Pay
|₹21,000 per month
|Selection Process
|Online Test → Physical Test → Medical
|Exit Package
|₹10.04 Lakh Seva Nidhi + Skill Certificate
Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: Normalisation and exam pattern details
|Parameter
|Details
|Mode of Exam
|Online (Computer-Based Test)
|Medium of Exam
|Bilingual – Hindi and English
|Number of Questions
|- 50 for Agniveer GD, Technical, Tradesmen, Soldier Nursing Assistant - 100 for Sepoy Pharma, JCO, Havildar Survey Auto Cartographer
|Total Marks
|- 50 Marks (for 50 questions) - 100 Marks (for 100 questions)
|Exam Duration
|- 1 Hour: Agniveer GD, Technical, Tradesmen, Nursing Assistant - 2 Hours: Sepoy Pharma, JCO, Havildar Svy Auto Cartographer
|Type of Questions
|Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|Negative Marking
|0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app