Download the PDF and print a hard copy for future use.

Your Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Log in using your registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

Click on the link that says "Agniveer Admit Card 2025 PDF."

Go to the official Indian Army website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Agnipath Scheme: Overview

The Agniveer recruitment under the Agnipath scheme is designed to enrol youth for a four-year period in the Indian Army. The aim is to build a lean, tech-savvy, and skilled force. After four years:

25% of Agniveers may be retained for regular service.

The remaining 75% receive a 'Seva Nidhi' package worth ₹10.04 lakh and an exit certificate with skill mapping.

Scheme Name Agnipath Conducted by Indian Army Service Tenure 4 Years Initial In-hand Pay ₹21,000 per month Selection Process Online Test → Physical Test → Medical Exit Package ₹10.04 Lakh Seva Nidhi + Skill Certificate

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025: Normalisation and exam pattern details

To ensure fairness in evaluation, the marks obtained by candidates in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be normalised. This normalisation process accounts for variations in difficulty levels of the question papers across multiple exam sessions.

Parameter Details Mode of Exam Online (Computer-Based Test) Medium of Exam Bilingual – Hindi and English Number of Questions - 50 for Agniveer GD, Technical, Tradesmen, Soldier Nursing Assistant - 100 for Sepoy Pharma, JCO, Havildar Survey Auto Cartographer Total Marks - 50 Marks (for 50 questions) - 100 Marks (for 100 questions) Exam Duration - 1 Hour: Agniveer GD, Technical, Tradesmen, Nursing Assistant - 2 Hours: Sepoy Pharma, JCO, Havildar Svy Auto Cartographer Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Negative Marking 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer

The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted online with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Here's a brief overview: