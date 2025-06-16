Agniveer Admit Card 2025: How to download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card?
The admit cards for the Agniveer Recruitment 2025 exam are anticipated to be made public by the Indian Army today, June 16, 2025. Applicants for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) post can obtain their hall tickets via the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in, once they are made available.
The Indian Army Agniveer hall ticket 2025 will be downloaded in PDF format by the candidates. Enter your login information, including your date of birth, roll number, and registration number. You can download the Indian Army Agniveer hall ticket 2025 PDF, save the Agniveer admit card PDF, and print it off.
Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: How to Download?
• Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
• Press on the link “Agniveer Admit Card 2025 PDF”.
• To login, fill in your registration number, roll number and date of birth.
• Your Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 PDF will be showcased on the screen.
• Download it and take its printout.
• Your admit card will consist of your name, roll number, date of birth, exam dates, shift timings, exam centre address and other essential details.
Indian Army Agniveer exams 2025: Timetable
• Agniveer (General Duty): 30 June to 3 July
• Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass): July 3 to 4
• Agniveer Tech: 4th of July
• Agniveer Tradesman (8th Pass): July 7
• Agniveer GD (Women Military Police): July 7
• SOL Tech (Nursing Assistant): July 8
• Havildar Education: 8 July
• Constable (Pharma): July 9
• JCO RT: July 9
• JCO Catering: July 9
• Haval SVY Auto Carto: July 9
• Agniveer (Clerk/SKT) Typing Test: July 10.
Indian Army Agniveer exams 2025: If you forget your password?
The "Forgot Password" option allows candidates to recover their password if they forget it. To reset the password and gain access to the admit card, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. It is recommended that candidates make sure they carefully follow all instructions and frequently check the official website for updates. Candidates should visit the official
Indian Army recruitment website for more information.
What are Indian Army Agniveer exams?
Under the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army Agniveer exams are designed to recruit young people in the military for a short period of time, usually four years. A vital stage in creating a young, technically skilled fighting force, these exams evaluate applicants' eligibility for a variety of positions, such as General Duty, Technical, Clerk, and Tradesman.
Agniveer is chosen by the Indian Army using a two-part selection procedure that consists of a written online exams in phase 1 and a physical fitness, measurement, adaptability, and medical examination exams in phase 2.
