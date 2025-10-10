DU's St Stephen's asks students to pay university, college fees separately

Delhi University (DU)-affiliated St Stephen's College has reportedly asked its first-year students to pay the university and college fees separately, violating the university's single-portal payment route, The Times of India reported.

The college has reportedly also directed students to pay more than three times the university's actual share in the total fees. The college's fee notice showed the ' DU fee' ranging from Rs 11,551 to Rs 11,630 for most first-year courses, while DU's official fee is only Rs 3,500 annually. This led to an overcharge of more than Rs 8,000 per student, totalling about Rs 32 lakh extra for approximately 400 students, which is the college's approximate first-year student intake.

The development comes amid the longstanding differences between the Delhi University and St Stephen's College over administrative autonomy and adherence to the university rules. The college, in recent years, has defended its right to frame internal procedures, including conducting separate interviews for applicants. For students in the persons with disabilities (PwD) category, the college listed Rs 1,150 as the university fee, whereas the university's actual charge is Rs 875, marking a jump of 31 per cent. The notice also directed the students to pay the DU fee on the university's portal. The notice read, "All UG & PG applicants are hereby notified that the DU fee (annual fee) is to be paid through the DU Admission Portal/Website, while the College fee (semester fee) is to be paid after joining the College. "

The fee after joining St Stephen's College ranges between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 for each semester. Along with the university fee, this pushes the total for a regular Bachelor's in Art (BA) or Bachelor's in Science (BSc) programme to approximately Rs 30,000 per semester. Delhi University says not aware of inflated fee The report, citing a university official, stated that it was "not in cognisance" of the separate payment method or the inflated DU component listed by the college, adding that they are looking into the matter now. Haneet Gandhi, dean, admissions, said, "There is only one payment system. Students are required to pay their fees through the DU portal, from which the university keeps its share and transfers the rest to colleges. No other medium of payment can be created as per the rules."

Gandhi also confirmed that the university's share is Rs 3,500 annually and called it "the college's fault". When asked how the university plans to rectify the excess charge, she said, "The college should look into how to rectify the overcharge". She further added that the university has also transferred 60 per cent of the college's share from the total fees received, and the remaining would be settled once the admissions are over. Dual-payment route created for students' convenience: St Stephen's College Chinkhanlun Guite, the college's bursar and public relations officer, acknowledged the separate payment route, claiming that it was done for the convenience of the students. However, Guite also added that no permission was required from the university.