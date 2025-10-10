Home / Education / News / NEET PG 2025: Results cancelled for 22 candidates over misconduct

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cancelled the NEET PG results of 22 candidates. The list of cancelled applicants has also been released by the Board

Neet exam
NEET exam | Photo: Shiksha
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate) scores for 22 students were cancelled by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), after it was discovered that they had utilised unfair methods in exams administered between 2021 and 2025. The scorecards and results of each of the 22 candidates have been deemed invalid by NBEMS. 
 
The board mentioned, “Producing the said scorecard and/or result of NEET-PG of the respective session for any purposes, including but not limited to employment, enrolment, registration, or admission to PG courses, shall be unlawful.”
 
“NBEMS disclaims any responsibility or liability arising from employment, admission, or enrolment based on the NEET PG result cancelled herein above,” it added.

NEET PG results 2025: Why were the results withheld?

The NBEMS examination ethics committee reports that 21 candidates' applications have been withdrawn for using unfair exam-taking tactics. A Karnataka High Court dispute that was still pending resulted in the withholding of one candidate's 2025 session results.
 
Additionally, the board declared that the impacted applicants' scorecards from this year and prior years are no longer valid and cannot be used for higher education, employment, or postgraduate entrance.  

About students on NEET PG results cancelled 

11 students who took the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) between 2021 and 2025 had their results revoked by NBEMS due to similar misbehaviour. Only 18.61 per cent of students passed the FMGE June 2025 session, a dramatic decrease from the nearly 30 per cent pass rate the previous year. 
 
Only 6,707 of the 37,207 applicants passed the test. Maintaining integrity and fairness in medical exams is NBEMS's top concern, and the organisation stated that it will continue to take strong action against anyone who attempts to cheat or violate the standards.
 
On August 3, 301 cities and 1,052 test centres hosted a single shift of the computer-based NEET-PG 2025 exam, which was taken by over 2.42 lakh students. To ensure the exam was conducted securely and smoothly, NBEMS made intricate plans and dispatched over 2,200 faculty members from various medical schools and hospitals to enforce strict measures against unfair practices. 

More about the NEET PG results court decision

The NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee has cancelled the NEET PG results for 21 students due to their use of unfair testing methods. According to the Karnataka High Court's decision in WP NO 5785 of 2025, the results for one candidate have been cancelled.
 
On August 19, 2025, the NEET PG results were announced. PwD is 255, SC/ST/OBC and PwD of SC/ST/OBC are 235, and the cut-off for the open category is 276. In the meantime, MCC has not yet made the NEET PG counselling schedule public. 

NEET PG counselling update

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) stated in a post on X that the NEET PG 2025 counselling procedure is anticipated to begin in mid-October 2025 after consultations with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). 
 
In order to determine their college or university placements, candidates should anticipate that the procedure will start during the third week of October. Over 2.42 lakh students took the NEET PG 2025 entrance exam, which was administered in a single shift on August 3 at 1,052 centres in 301 cities.
 

 

Topics :NEETNEET rowNEET UG

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

