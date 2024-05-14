TN HSE class 11th Results 2024 declared with 91.17 pass percentage

The TN HSE +1 (class 11) results have been announced by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government exam (TNDGE) today, May 14. The TNDGE official sites, dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in, can be accessed for the scorecards after the declaration of the results during a press conference at 9:30 AM.

The class 11 students in Tamil Nadu have accomplished a pass percentage of 91.17% this year. Students can take a look at their scorecard on the result portal by giving their roll number and birthdate. This year, the Tamil Nadu +1 test was taken by around seven lakh students between March 4 and March 25.

The original HSE+1 mark sheets will be given to students by their respective schools a few days after the class 11 results are declared.

Tamil Nadu HSE plus one 2024: Marking scheme

Students need to get 35 out of 100 marks to be qualified to meet all needs for the HSE + 2 class 12. Students should get passing grades on theory exams, which have 70 marks. The board has not found a minimum passing score for practical tests, but attendance in the exam is required.

TNDGE HSE +1 results 2024: Steps to check

Go to the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

On the home page, press on the Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024 link.

Fill in your details on the login page and submit.

View your results showcased on the screen.

Download and keep a hard copy for later.

TNDGE HSE +1 results 2024: Report

This year, the total pass percentage of TNDGE HSE +1 is reported to be 91.17%. Of this, girls reported a pass percentage of 94.69, while boys’ percentage stood at 87.26.

An overall of 8,11,172 students showed up in the Tamil Nadu Class 11 exams this year, out of which, 7,39,539 passed. The overall pass percentage of 90.93% was registered in 2023.

TN +1 Class 11 Result 2024: Top Performing Districts

1. Coimbatore: 96.02%

2. Erode: 95.56%

3. Tirupur: 95.23%

TN HSE +1 Result 2024: Supplementary Exams

Supplementary exams will be given to students who failed at least one subject or who are not happy with their TN HSE +1 exam test results. The dates for the supplementary exams will be displayed soon.

TN HSE +1 Result 2024: No Topper List

Since 2018, the Tamil Nadu board has stopped 'advertising' or announcing the top-ranking student's names. Instead, it declared the city or area which recorded the highest pass percentage. As per the DGE, the move is intended to decrease the 'unhealthy' competition.

TN 11th Result 2024: Disabled students

In the TN HSE 11th general examination, 91.27% of students with disabilities have passed. Out of a total of 8,221 differently-abled students showing up in the TN HSE +1 test, 7,504 students passed.

TN 11th Result 2024: Total schools with 100% result

1,964 schools of the state have recorded 100% results, meaning all students of those schools have passed the HSE Class 11 exams. Of these, 241 are government schools.

TN 11th Result 2024: Pass percentage in subjects

Computer Science: 99.39 per cent

Biology: 98.25 per cent

Physics: 97.23 per cent

Mathematics: 97.21 per cent

Zoology: 96.40 per cent

Chemistry: 96.20 per cent

Accounting: 95.22 per cent

Botany: 91.88 per cent

Commerce: 92.45 per cent.