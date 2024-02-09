UP Board Examinations 2024: 2.9 lakh CCTVs will monitor 55 lakh students

UP Board Examination 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Board examination is all set to begin today, February 22, 2024, for classes 10 and 12, in two shifts. Over 55 lakh candidates registered to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Board examination this year.

Admit cards are already being distributed and the board examination in Uttar Pradesh will begin with Hindi paper for both class 10 and class 12 and the examination will conclude on March 9, 2024.

The examinations will take place in 8.265 centres and last for 12 working days only, which used to take more than a month before 2017, a board official said.

This year a total of 55,25,308 applicants registered for the UP Board examination, the number is lower than last year when the total number was 58,84,634.





According to the board, the decrease in number is because of stringent measures to restrain copying and other unfair practices during the examination.

UP Board Examination 2024: 2.90 lakh CCTV cameras

The Uttar Pradesh Board has installed a comprehensive security setup with around 2.90 lakh CCTV cameras installed in over 1.35 lakh examination rooms of 8,265 examination centres.

According to the board, arrangements for DVR, high-speed internet connections, and router devices are also being made. Apart from this, 2.75 lakh invigilators are also being deployed with QR codes and photo identity cards with unique serial numbers.

The UP board identified 776 examination centres as sensitive for classes 10, and 12, while another 275 centres were declared highly sensitive. The board has also declared 16 districts across the state as highly sensitive.

A call centre at the state control room will also be operated to address the candidates and the general public's complaints instantly. Two helpline numbers have also been activated for this purpose.

As per officials, command and control centres have been set up in the state for the first time at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj as well as five of its regional offices in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur for the 24x7 vigilance of question papers and the strongroom where the papers are being kept.