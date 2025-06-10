TS Inter supplementary result 2025 to be out soon at official website

The TS Inter Supply Result 2025 is expected to be released shortly by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education. The date and time of the TSBIE 1st and 2nd year supplementary results have not yet been disclosed officially by the Board yet.

Candidates who took the 1st and 2nd year compartment exams can view their results on results.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in, the official websites of the TSBIE. Third-party result websites also display the TS Inter compartment results.

Candidates can use their valid TS Inter hall ticket number to view their TS Inter supply exam results 2025 after the TS Intermediate Supplementary Result 2025 is released.

TS Inter examination 2025: Important dates and time?

• Commencement of Theory exams- May 22, 2025

• Conclusion of Theory exams- May 30, 2025

• Theory exams 1st year exam time (shift 1)- 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

• Theory exams 2nd year exam time (shift 2)- 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

• Commencement of theory supplementary exams (Language Paper I)- May 22, 2025

• Conclusion of theory supplementary exams (Modern Languages and Geography papers)- May 29, 2025.

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Go to the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Press on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link available on the home page.

3. A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

4. Press on submit and your result will be showcased.

5. View the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for later need.

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Details mentioned on the marksheet

Students are suggested to view all the details mentioned on their TS Inter Marksheet 2025. The TS Intermediate scorecard comprises of the below details:

• Student’s name

• Roll number/hall ticket number

• Total marks Grade or division Stream (General or Vocational)

• Marks obtained in each subject

• Status (Pass/Fail).

TS Inter exams 2025: Overview

A total of 4,13,597 students from both years and streams took the TS Inter supplemental exams. During the first year, 17,003 students took the vocational supplemental exam, while 2,49,204 students took the general supplementary exam. There were 12,402 students in the vocational stream and 1,34,988 students in the general stream for the second year.

According to the TS Inter 1st year result 2025, 4,39,302 students took the exams; 1,45,450 of them failed, resulting in a 66.89% pass percentage. 3,99,943 students took the TS Inter 2nd year result 2025 examinations; 1,14,508 of them failed, and the pass percentage was 71.37%.