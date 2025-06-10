Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kerala HSCAP plus one second allotment result list 2025 released on website

Kerala HSCAP plus one second allotment result list 2025 released on website

Kerala HSCAP +1 second allotment results 2025 have been released at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Students can check their Class 11 allotment results through the official website, using their login details

Kerala HSCAP Plus One Second allotment results list 2025 released (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Jun 10 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Kerala HSCAP Plus One allotment results: The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, has officially released the HSCAP Plus One Second allotment results list 2025. 
 
Students who applied for Class 11 admissions via the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) can now check their allotment status on the official website – hscap.kerala.gov.in.
 
According to the official update, results for the merit quota, sports quota, and model residential school admissions have been published. Candidates allotted seats in any of these categories must complete their admission between 10:00 am on June 10 and 5:00 pm on June 11, 2025.
 
This round of allotment included 318,574 seats, out of which 243,155 seats have been filled, resulting in a 76.33% allotment rate. The second allotment saw 21,887 new admissions, while 75,419 seats are still vacant.
 
 
All students allotted a seat must report to their respective institutions within the given timeframe to confirm their admission. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the allotted seat. 

Kerala HSCAP Second allotment results 2025: Documents required

Here is the list of documents required for Kerala HSCAP Second allotment results 2025:
  • Second allotment letter
  • SSLC mark sheet
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
  • Conduct Certificate
  • Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)
  • Any other documents requested by the institution

How to check the Kerala HSCAP second allotment results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check the Kerala +1 second allotment results 2025:
  • Visit the official HSCAP website: hscap.kerala.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘Plus One Allotment Result 2025’ link or access the ‘Candidate Login’
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details
  • Click submit and your second allotment result will appear on your screen. 
  • Download and save a copy for future use.

Kerala HSCAP second allotment results 2025: What’s Next?

Once admissions based on the second allotment are complete, the Directorate may announce additional allotment rounds depending on seat availability. A revised seat matrix and updated schedule will be shared if further phases are conducted.
 
Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

