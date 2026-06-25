TS 10th Supplementary result 2026: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) will release the TS SSC Supplementary results 2026 today, June 25, at 3 pm. The official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, allows students who took the June Class 10 supplemental exams to access their results online.

The supplementary examinations are conducted to help students improve their scores or clear subjects they could not pass in the regular board examinations. From June 5 to June 12, 2026, the BSE Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary examinations took place.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: How to download the marksheet?

· Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in

· Press on the 'TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026' link available on the homepage · Fill in the SSC supplementary exam roll number in the login window · Submit the details · The TS SSC supplementary result 2026 will display on the screen · Download the marks memo and take a printout for later use. Details mentioned on the TS SSC supplementary exam result 2026 The student's name, ticket number, subject-specific marks, overall marks, grade, and qualifying status will all be included in the amended marks memo. After downloading the document, students are recommended to double-check every detail.

More about the TS SSC supplementary exam result 2026 Students can use the updated marks memo to apply for Intermediate admissions if they pass the supplemental exam. Although schools may later request actual documentation, the online marks note is typically accepted for provisional admission. Additionally, schools will have access to their students' results and can help candidates who are having trouble receiving the marks memo. Any disparity should be reported by the relevant school to the Telangana Board of Secondary Education. TS SSC Main Exam Result 2026 and pass percentage On April 29, 2026, the Telangana Board released the results of the TS SSC main exam. Official statistics show that 4, 97,312 students passed the Class 10 board exams. In the regular exams, the board achieved a remarkable total pass rate of 95.15%.