SSC CHSL 2025 registration begins for over 3000 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL 2025 registration begins for over 3000 vacancies at ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL 2025 registration starts, and the last date to apply is 18 July 2025. The Tier 1 exam will be conducted online in CBT mode from 8 to 18 September 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 registration begins

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC CHSL 2025 notification and commenced the online registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination. 
 
Eligible candidates can apply at the official website – ssc.gov.in until July 18, 2025.
 
The notification released by the commission states, “The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals.”

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the SSC CHSL 2025:
 
  • Visit ssc.gov.in.
  • Go to the ‘Apply’ section under the CHSL 2025 tab.
  • New users must complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) via the ‘Register Now’ option.
  • Log in using the registration number and password.
  • Click ‘Apply Now’ for CHSL 2025.
  • Fill in your personal, educational, and other required details.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.

SSC CHSL 2025: Important dates

  • Online application window: June 23 to July 18 (till 11 PM)
  • Fee payment deadline: July 19 (11 PM)
  • Application correction window: July 23 to 24 (11 PM)
  • Tier-I CBT exam: September 8 to 18, 2025
  • Tier-II CBT exam: February–March 2026
For assistance with the application process, call the toll-free helpline: 1800-309-3063.

SSC CHSL 2025: Vacancy details

The SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment drive is being conducted for approximately 3,131 posts. The final vacancy count, along with post-wise and category-wise distribution, will be updated on the official SSC portal.
 
Note: SSC does not release state or zone-wise vacancy data. Candidates should contact the respective user departments for region-specific information.

SSC CHSL 2025: Eligibility criteria 

Age Limit:

  • Candidates must be 18 to 27 years old as of January 1, 2026 (born between January 2, 1999, and January 1, 2008).
  • Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Educational Qualifications:

  • For DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ (Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Culture, SSC HQ): Class 12 with Science stream and Mathematics.
  • For LDC/JSA and other DEO roles: Class 12 pass in any stream.
 
Candidates appearing in their Class 12 exams in 2025 are eligible if they acquire the qualification by January 1, 2026.\

What is the application fee for SSC CHSL 2025?

Here’s the application fee for SSC CHSL 2025: 
  • General/OBC candidates: ₹100
  • Women, SC/ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen: Exempted

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

