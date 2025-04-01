IPL 2025 LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow pitch report and Ekana Stadium key stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday, April 1, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 13 of IPL 2025.
The match between the two sides will be one of the most anticipated of the season, as it will pit IPL 2025’s most expensive player and captain Rishabh Pant (LSG) against the second most expensive player and skipper Shreyas Iyer (PBKS). Both players were teammates at DC a few seasons ago but are now tasked with providing the first trophy to their respective teams in 2025. But before they step on the field, let us take a look at who will have the upper hand as per the wicket conditions at the venue.
Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025
The pitches at Ekana Stadium have a reputation for assisting bowlers, particularly spinners and those who rely on variations. While some matches have seen dominant bowling performances, last season’s IPL produced unpredictable results, keeping teams guessing. With the 2025 season in progress, it remains to be seen whether the surface will continue to challenge batters or provide a more balanced contest between bat and ball.
Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: IPL T20 stats
Recent match at Ekana Stadium
The last IPL game at Ekana Stadium was match number 54 of IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR, after being invited to bat first by LSG, put a huge total of 235 for 6 on the board with the help of a blistering knock from Sunil Narine (81). LSG were never truly in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for just 137 runs, handing KKR an easy 98-run win.
Other key stats for Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
The Ekana International Cricket Stadium has witnessed some thrilling IPL encounters, with teams experiencing both highs and lows at the venue. The highest team score recorded here is Kolkata Knight Riders’ formidable 235 for 6 against Lucknow Super Giants in 2024, while LSG also hold the record for the lowest total, having been bundled out for just 108 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru the same year.
Highest IPL scores by Punjab Kings:
KL Rahul has been the most prolific batter at the ground, amassing 483 runs in 12 innings, whereas Ravi Bishnoi leads the wicket-taking charts with 15 scalps in 13 innings. Marcus Stoinis holds the record for the highest individual score at the venue, an unbeaten 89 off 46 balls against Mumbai Indians, while Mark Wood’s fiery spell of 5 for 14 against Delhi Capitals remains the best bowling performance. Interestingly, the stadium has maintained a perfect balance for teams batting first and second, with both scenarios producing seven wins each in 14 matches. Highest IPL scores by Lucknow Super Giants:
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|LSG
|257/5
|v PBKS
|Mohali
|28-Apr-23
|LSG
|213/9
|v RCB
|Bengaluru
|10-Apr-23
|LSG
|211/4
|v CSK
|Brabourne
|31-Mar-22
|LSG
|210/0
|v KKR
|DY Patil
|18-May-22
|LSG
|205/7
|v CSK
|Chennai
|03-Apr-23
|LSG
|199/4
|v MI
|Brabourne
|16-Apr-22
|LSG
|199/8
|v PBKS
|Lucknow
|30-Mar-24
|LSG
|195/3
|v DC
|Wankhede
|01-May-22
|LSG
|193/6
|v RCB
|Eden Gardens
|25-May-22
|LSG
|193/6
|v DC
|Lucknow
|01-Apr-23
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|PBKS
|262/2
|v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|26-Apr-24
|PBKS
|232/2
|v RCB
|Dharamsala
|17-May-11
|PBKS
|231/4
|v CSK
|Cuttack
|07-May-14
|PBKS
|230/3
|v MI
|Wankhede
|11-May-17
|PBKS
|226/6
|v CSK
|Wankhede
|30-May-14
|PBKS
|223/2
|v RR
|Sharjah
|27-Sep-20
|PBKS
|221/6
|v RR
|Wankhede
|12-Apr-21
|PBKS
|221/3
|v RR
|Mohali
|28-May-08
