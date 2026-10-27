NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: New dates for UGC NET, JEE Main, CUET PG out

The proposed dates for several national-level entrance and eligibility examinations have been updated in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) examination calendar for December 2026 to April 2027. Exams like UGC NET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, JEE Main, and CUET PG are included in the timetable.

The calendar was changed for administrative reasons, according to the agency. Instead of relying on the previous calendar, candidates studying for these exams should consult the recent timetable. For more details and updates, NTA has recommended that applicants visit its official website, nta.ac.in.

NTA Examination Calendar 2026-27 Important Dates (Tentative)

· UGC NET December 2026: December 14-18 and 21, 2026

· Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026: December 19, 22 and 27, 2026

· JEE Main 2027 Session 1: January 20-24 and January 28, 2027

· CUET PG 2027: March 2-5, 8-9, 12, 15-19, 24-25 and 29-31, 2027

· JEE Main 2027 Session 2: April 2-7, 2027.

Other NTA exam timetable 2026-27

Many additional exams are included in the updated timetable. The SWAYAM exams are set for December 8–12, 2026, after the Rashtriya Indian Military College exam on December 6, 2026. On December 13, the Rashtriya Military Schools exam will take place. The Army Cadets College exam is set for January 4, 2027.

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How to download the NTA Revised Exam Calendar 2026-27 PDF?

· Visit the official NTA website at https://nta.ac.in/.

· Open the latest public notices or the examination calendar section.

· Find the revised examination calendar for December 2026 onwards.

· Open the relevant notice or PDF.

· Review the examination name, proposed dates and duration.

· Download the PDF or save a copy for later reference.

· Review the official website regularly to check for revised dates or additional instructions.

ALSO READ: AP Inter Timetable 2027 out: Check BIEAP exam dates and how to download · Candidates must rely on the latest official notice rather than an older copy of the calendar.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration is now open. Applicants can use the official JEE Main website to apply for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at participating universities.

Candidates should thoroughly read the information bulletin before submitting their applications. It includes information about eligibility, application costs, necessary paperwork, and other guidelines. Before final submission, applicants should review their application details and finish the process by the deadline.

NTA instructions

The updated schedule should be used by candidates studying for JEE Main, UGC NET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, and CUET PG. They should, however, refrain from taking the schedule as official until the NTA provides additional confirmation because the dates are only provisional.

For information on exam dates, application deadlines, admit cards, examination city slips and other notifications, candidates should frequently check the official NTA website.