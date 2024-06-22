Home / Education / News / UGC-NET exam row: CBI questions suspect in UP in connection with paper leak

UGC-NET exam row: CBI questions suspect in UP in connection with paper leak

The suspect, who allegedly posted a portion of the paper on instant messaging service Telegram, was taken to Padrauna Kotwali in the district

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest
Congress leaders during a protest against irregularities in NEET-UGC Exam 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The CBI on Saturday questioned a man in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar in connection with the UGC-NET paper leak case, officials said.

The suspect, who allegedly posted a portion of the paper on instant messaging service Telegram, was taken to Padrauna Kotwali in the district where he is being questioned by the team of CBI anti-corruption branch, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is understood that the suspect had undertaken coaching for the examination in Kota, Rajasthan, they said.

The CBI had registered an FIR into the UGC-NET paper leak case on Thursday against unidentified people on a reference from the Union education ministry.

The UGC-NET-2024 exam for the selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country.

The next day, the University Grants Commission received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (l4C) that the paper was available on the darknet and allegedly being sold for Rs 5-6 lakh on messaging platforms, sources said.

According to the complaint from the education ministry, the inputs from I4C, which functions under the Union home ministry, "prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised", officials said.

Also Read

Govt working to prevent international spoof calls deceiving Indian citizens

Corrupt but 'kind' Gujarat officials allow victims to pay bribes via EMI

Gemini AI assistant might soon let you play music with voice commands

India ranks 93 among 180 countries in Global Corruption Index: Report

Here is how much Indians lost to cyber frauds between Jan and Apr of 2024

NEET retest: 1,563 candidates to appear; NTA, govt official to be present

NTA postpones Joint CSIR UGC-NET exam due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

'India 3rd in female researchers' growth; global equality remains elusive'

BPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 1339 Assistant Professor posts on June 25

'Two correct options for one question'; candidate challenges legality in SC

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :UGC NETNET examNational Testing AgencyCBIUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story