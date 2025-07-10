Home / Education / News / UP DElEd 2025 results out at btcexam.in; Here's how to download scorecard

UP DElEd 2025 results out at btcexam.in; Here's how to download scorecard

UP DElEd 2025 results for 2nd and 4th semesters are now available at btcexam.in. Candidates can check and download their mark sheets by using their login credentials

Exam results
Representative Image (ANI)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has officially announced the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd), previously known as BTC. The results pertain to the 2nd and 4th semester exams conducted across various batches. Candidates can now access their scorecards by visiting the official websites, btcexam.in or updeled.gov.in.

2nd Semester results 2023: Batch overview

For the 2023 batch's 2nd semester exam, 1,60,405 candidates registered, and 1,60,159 appeared. Of those, 1,02,408 trainees passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 64%. Meanwhile, 57,691 candidates failed, reflecting a 36.02% failure rate.
 
The report further indicates:
  • 246 students were absent
  • 44 results are pending due to technical reasons
  • 13 results have been withheld
  • 3 candidates were caught using unfair means

How to check UP DElEd results 2025?

Students can check and download their results by following these steps:
  • Visit either of the official websites — btcexam.in or updeled.gov.in.
  • Click on the link titled “UP DElEd 2nd/4th Semester Result 2025” available on the homepage.
  • Enter your roll number, registration number, or date of birth in DD-MM-YYYY format.
  • Submit the details to access your results.
  • Download your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.
Alternatively, candidates can directly click on the results link (if available) for quicker access.
 
Candidates are urged to thoroughly review their mark sheets upon download. Any discrepancies found must be reported immediately to the Examination Authority for timely correction.

Official websites to check UP DElEd results 2025

  • btcexam.in
  • updeled.gov.in
Keep your roll number, user name, and date of birth handy to access and download your results without delays.
 
For the latest updates on UP DElEd results and recruitment notifications for 2025, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portals.

Topics :Indian educationUttar Pradeshexam results

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

