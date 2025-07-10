UP DElEd 2025 results out at btcexam.in; Here's how to download scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has officially announced the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd), previously known as BTC. The results pertain to the 2nd and 4th semester exams conducted across various batches. Candidates can now access their scorecards by visiting the official websites, btcexam.in or updeled.gov.in.

2nd Semester results 2023: Batch overview

For the 2023 batch's 2nd semester exam, 1,60,405 candidates registered, and 1,60,159 appeared. Of those, 1,02,408 trainees passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 64%. Meanwhile, 57,691 candidates failed, reflecting a 36.02% failure rate.

The report further indicates:

246 students were absent

44 results are pending due to technical reasons

13 results have been withheld

3 candidates were caught using unfair means

How to check UP DElEd results 2025?

Students can check and download their results by following these steps:

Visit either of the official websites — btcexam.in or updeled.gov.in.

Click on the link titled “UP DElEd 2nd/4th Semester Result 2025” available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number, registration number, or date of birth in DD-MM-YYYY format.

Submit the details to access your results.

Download your mark sheet and take a printout for future use. Alternatively, candidates can directly click on the results link (if available) for quicker access. Candidates are urged to thoroughly review their mark sheets upon download. Any discrepancies found must be reported immediately to the Examination Authority for timely correction. Official websites to check UP DElEd results 2025 btcexam.in

updeled.gov.in Keep your roll number, user name, and date of birth handy to access and download your results without delays.