UP DElEd 2025 results out at btcexam.in; Here's how to download scorecard

2nd Semester results 2023: Batch overview
- 246 students were absent
- 44 results are pending due to technical reasons
- 13 results have been withheld
- 3 candidates were caught using unfair means
How to check UP DElEd results 2025?
- Visit either of the official websites — btcexam.in or updeled.gov.in.
- Click on the link titled “UP DElEd 2nd/4th Semester Result 2025” available on the homepage.
- Enter your roll number, registration number, or date of birth in DD-MM-YYYY format.
- Submit the details to access your results.
- Download your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.
Official websites to check UP DElEd results 2025
- btcexam.in
- updeled.gov.in
